11 Asian countries to compete in Eurovision

ABS-CBN artist Carmelle Collado will bring her vocal prowess, versatility, rapping skills and Filipino instruments to the Eurovision Song Contest Asia 2026, where she will represent the Philippines in Bangkok, Thailand, on Nov. 14.

Her competing song, “Sobra-Sobra,” was composed by Mat Olavides and Nica del Rosario, who have also contributed to OPM hits by BINI and Sarah Geronimo.

“I hope Carmelle’s journey can show the rest of the world that world-class Filipino talent comes in all shapes and sizes. We are not limited to one sound nor one kind of performer and I hope Carmelle and ‘Sobra-Sobra’ is a testament to that,” said Nica, who co-wrote BINI’s “Huwag Muna Tayong Umuwi” and “Karera,” as well as Sarah Geronimo’s “Tala.”

The team is hopeful that “Sobra-Sobra,” which carries a message of confidence and self-worth influenced by Filipino music, will bring home the victory.

“May Filipino elements like kulintang and kubing, but we also incorporated Latin influences. I think that combination reflects how Filipino music has always been shaped by different cultures while still developing its own identity,” said Mat, who also co-wrote “Salamin, Salamin” and co-produced “Pantropiko.”

“‘Sobra-Sobra’ is a song that can empower women all over Asia. I believe that all women go through a lot of the same struggles despite race and culture. Carmelle’s distinct high and powerful belt and her rapid-fire rapping are also performance elements that are very Filipino that we hope the Asian audience can appreciate,” Nica added.

Carmelle was chosen to represent the Philippines in the inaugural Eurovision Asia after defeating nine other contenders during the Philippine Selection Night on Aug. 30.

The Filipino singer will compete against representatives from Bangladesh, Bhutan, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Mongolia, Nepal, South Korea, Thailand and Vietnam. / TRC S