11 Cebu City police stations to get patrol cars before Palarong Pambansa

The 11 police stations in Cebu City will receive patrol cars from the Cebu City Government before the Palarong Pambansa is held in July.

Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia made this announcement to the media on Wednesday, June 12, during a program honoring the 126th anniversary of Philippine Independence Day.

Garcia claimed that the CCPO requested additional vehicles to be utilized in beat patrols during their last command conference, and he granted their request.

The acting mayor expressed hope that a large number of police officers will be visible on the streets during the Palarong Pambansa, in which over 20,000 athletes from all over the Philippines are anticipated to compete.

"These (patrol cars) are just demo units in time for the June 12 celebration, but essentially it will already look like this. Tingali in two to three weeks we will already have them turned over sa police also in time for the opening of Palaro because we want more police visibility especially sa Palaro because we are expecting so many people nga 25 mil kabuok athletes and their families so essentially mao na siya," Garcia said.

The Cebu City government spent P8 million to buy 11 new vehicles, using money from the Peace and Order program.

Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog, the chief of the Cebu City Police Office, expressed gratitude to the city government for its unwavering support.

According to him, automobiles will play a significant role in preserving the city's peace and order.

Dalogdog vowed to maintain the cars well so these will last longer. (AYB, TPT)