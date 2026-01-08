11 Central Visayas policemen pass 2025 Bar Exams

THE Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO 7) announced that 11 of its personnel were among the 5,594 individuals who passed the 2025 Bar Examinations, as announced by the Supreme Court on Wednesday, January 7, 2026.

Out of 11,193 registered applicants, only 11,420 completed the three-day Bar Examinations held at 14 testing centers nationwide on September 7, 10, and 14, 2025.

The passing of the 11 police personnel from PRO 7 strengthens the legal backbone of the Philippine National Police.

Police personnel who become lawyers serve as a major asset to the organization, as they help guide legal aspects, particularly in operations, case buildup, ensuring compliance with the law, upholding due process, and protecting human rights among both civilians and law enforcers.

The successful police officers who passed the Bar Examinations are Police Lieutenant Colonel Jose Arreza Acupinpin, Police Lieutenant Colonel Arnold Ponce Valenzuela, Police Staff Sergeant Socrates Corbita Borinaga, Police Staff Sergeant Eden Pulgo Pepito, and Police Staff Sergeant Cresenciano Pogado Saladaga Jr. from the Cebu Police Provincial Office; Police Staff Sergeant Jilbert Ybañez Cabajar, Police Master Sergeant Venerando Dela Cerna Bacalso Jr., and Police Staff Sergeant Fritz Delos Reyes Torrejos from the Cebu City Police Office; and Police Master Sergeant Donald Hoybia Curan, Police Master Sergeant Luigi Anthony Bongalos, and Police Staff Sergeant Rey Adrian Caputolan Batiansila from the Bohol Police Provincial Office.

Police Brigadier General Redrico Maranan, director of PRO 7, expressed his congratulations to the newly minted lawyers.

The general described the achievement of the police personnel as a major success and victory for the PNP organization.

“This accomplishment reflects your perseverance, discipline, and commitment to excellence. Police officers who are members of the Bar play a crucial role in ensuring that our operations are legally sound, rights-based, and firmly anchored on the rule of law, thereby strengthening public trust in the Philippine National Police,” Maranan said.

PRO 7 remains steadfast in its commitment to continuous professional development and ethical policing, in line with its goal of providing a competent, principled, and service-oriented police force that upholds justice and ensures public safety throughout Central Visayas. (AYB)