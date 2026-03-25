11 firms flagged in balikbayan box scam

THE Bureau of Customs (BOC) and Department of Finance (DOF) will file criminal charges against 11 freight forwarding firms allegedly involved in the abandonment of thousands of balikbayan boxes as authorities near completion of deliveries in Cebu.

Customs Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno said the cases to be filed next week—being prepared in coordination with the National Bureau of Investigation—include large-scale estafa and cybercrime violations, after the firms allegedly collected around P330 million from overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) but failed to deliver their shipments.

He added that the government is also pursuing action against foreign-based partners of these firms through diplomatic channels.

Go said the case will serve as an example for other freight forwarding companies to avoid similar fraudulent practices.

The crackdown comes as the government accelerates the release of undelivered boxes at the Port of Cebu, where 13,842 out of 14,279 shipments have already been returned to recipients.

Around 498 boxes remain scheduled for distribution, targeted for completion by the end of March.

On Tuesday, March 24, 2026, at least 30 Cebu-based families received their long-delayed packages during a ceremonial turnover led by Finance Secretary Frederick Go and Nepomuceno at the Cebu Ports Authority Sports Complex.

Authorities said the abandoned shipments stemmed from a scheme where foreign-based consolidators lured OFWs with unusually low shipping rates but failed to settle port, shipping, and customs charges upon arrival in the Philippines.

As a result, thousands of fully paid boxes were left unprocessed and abandoned in ports, depriving families of their expected packages.

Go said the government intervened to ensure the packages—often containing goods and gifts for families—reach their intended recipients.

The Office of the President has shouldered the cost of door-to-door delivery, with logistical support from L98 Brokerage and Logistics Inc.

“If sobra ka barato, pwede nana nga scam. Ayaw mo og pailad, ayaw mo og pa-scam ana (If it’s too cheap, it could already be a scam. Don’t be fooled—don’t let yourself get scammed),” warned Go.

“The Bureau of Customs and the Department of Finance, together with the Department of Migrant Workers, continue to ensure these boxes are returned. We will not allow our OFWs to be deceived,” he added.

Nepomuceno said the BOC has published on its official website a list of accredited freight forwarders, as well as 11 firms flagged for alleged involvement in the scheme, most notably the Makati Express Cargo Inc.,which the public is urged to avoid.

The permits of these companies have been suspended, he added.

Tighter rules

BOC Director Venus Emperado said the agency will impose stricter accreditation requirements, including mandatory performance bonds for freight forwarders.

The measure aims to prevent “fly-by-night” operators and ensure companies remain financially accountable if shipments are not delivered.

“Hindi lang ito kahon… buhay at pagmamahal ito ng OFWs para sa kanilang pamilya (This is not just a box… it carries the life and love of OFWs for their families),” said Emperado, a former OFW who worked in Singapore for 14 years.

She said that the government should no longer bear the burden of failed deliveries caused by erring companies. / EHP