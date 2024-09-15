11 Lapu barangays ‘drug-cleared’

ELEVEN out of Lapu-Lapu City’s 30 barangays have been declared drug-cleared, with one barangay officially recognized as drug-free.

In a phone interview with SunStar Cebu on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, Garry Lao, executive director of the City of Lapu-Lapu Office for Substance Abuse Prevention (Closap), said the drug-cleared barangays include the island barangays on Olango Island: Caw-oy, Baring, Tungasan, Tingo, Sabang, Santa Rosa, and San Vicente. Additionally, the islands of Caubian and Pangan-an, along with two mainland barangays, Subabasbas and Calawisan, are also drug-cleared.

The city’s only drug-free barangay, Caohagan, received its status in 2019.

Lao added that two more barangays, Talima and Ibo, are awaiting validation to be officially included in the list of drug-cleared barangays in the city and on Olango Island.

Challenges

The emergence of new individuals or personalities involved in drug activities poses an ongoing challenge, according to Lao.

“When we say ‘personalities,’ it’s either the respective barangays have high-value targets or drug users. These new names add to the challenge of keeping up with drug-related issues,” he said.

He clarified that while being classified as “drug-cleared” does not mean the complete absence of drugs, it signifies that ongoing efforts are being made to keep the area drug-free.

He added that “drug-free” means that no illegal drug activities have been reported in the area.

“Our goal is to ensure that all barangays are drug-cleared... there’s no hurry to declare any barangay drug-cleared. We want to make sure we meet all the necessary requirements and follow the guidelines set by the Regional Oversight Committee for the barangay drug-clearing program,” said Lao in a mix of Cebuano and English. / DPC