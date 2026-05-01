11 NCRPO cops axed over kidnappings

THE National Police Commission (Napolcom) has dismissed 11 police officers from the National Capital Region Police Office’s Regional Drug Enforcement Unit (RDEU-NCRPO) for their involvement in kidnapping cases.

In a news release Friday, May 1, 2026, Napolcom announced the officers were found administratively liable for two counts of grave misconduct and two counts of conduct unbecoming of a police officer.

The commission identified the 11 as Lt. Col. Ryan Jay Orapa, Maj. Mark Phillip Almedilla, SMSgt. Mark Anthony Manrique, SSgt. Edmon Muñoz, SSgt. Robert Allan Raz Jr., SSgt. Denar Roda, Cpl. Alric Natividad, Cpl. Reynaldo Seno Jr., Cpl. Ronald John Lanaria, Patrolman Rufino Miguel Panghulan and Patrolman Develyn Tapalla.

Orapa, Almedilla, Manrique and Muñoz were previously linked to the high-profile cases of missing “sabungeros” (cockfight enthusiasts) case and had been dismissed from service in January.

The 11 officers were accused of orchestrating two abductions on Feb. 17 and March 24, 2021, allegedly under the guise of legitimate anti-drug operations. The administrative case stemmed from complaints filed on Sept. 3, 2025.

“The respondents’ actions, carried out while they were in active service and acting under the color of authority, seriously dishonored the Philippine National Police and demonstrated a corrupt and unworthy moral character incompatible with public service,” Napolcom said.

Given the gravity of the violations, Napolcom imposed the maximum penalty of dismissal, with accessory penalties.

Napolcom Commissioner Rafael Vicente Calinisan stressed that due process was observed in handling the cases.

“May due process tayo dito sa Napolcom. Hindi natin puwedeng paghaluin ang mga kaso. Kailangan nating tingnan nang hiwa-hiwalay, base sa ebidensya (We have due process here in Napolcom. We can’t mix the cases together. We have to look at them separately based on evidence),” he said. / PNA