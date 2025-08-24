11 outstanding Cebuanos feted

ELEVEN Cebuanos were named the recipients of The Outstanding Cebuano Awards (Toca) 2025, according to the executive committee of radio dyCM’s Tingog Sa Lungsod program.

The awardees were:

Susan O. Aroa, civil engineering and public service;

Eric C. Cabarrubias, engineering and power and energy;

Noah P. Caoile, architecture;

Samson O. Costanilla, entertainment and Cebuano filmmaking;

Marlo C. de la Peña, engineering and business enterprise;

Alexis May M. Dy, engineering and public service;

Michael Jeffrey N. Go, entrepreneurship;

Eddie L. Mahilum, health and wellness;

Regan M. Metante, cooperative management;

Alfredo J. Sipalay, law; and

Erwin S. Solis, contracting.

Now on its 26th year, Toca recognizes Cebuanos who have made significant contributions in their fields and to nation-building. Nominees must be Cebuanos either by birth, blood or marriage, must personally attend the awarding ceremony, and must demonstrate a high level of performance in their area of expertise.

The awarding ceremony was held during the 44th anniversary celebration of dyCM’s Tingog Sa Lungsod at Cebu Business Hotel on Colon St. on Saturday, Aug. 16.