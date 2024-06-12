11 police stations to receive vehicles ahead of Palaro

THE Cebu City Government has spent P8 million for the purchase of police car units for each of the 11 police stations in the city, with an aim to enhance security for the hosting of the Palarong Pambansa 2024.

Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia’s, in an interview on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, said the purchase of these vehicles is timely for the hosting of the national sporting event for student-athletes.

“We want more police visibility, especially during the Palarong Pambansa because we are expecting so many people, around 25,000 athletes and their families,” Garcia said.

Garcia said the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) had requested these vehicles.

The budget for the purchase, he said, was taken from the police assistance funds.

The turnover of the vehicles will be held near the end of June.

Garcia said the CCPO requested additional vehicles in 2023, adding that if the latter had not asked for an update, the request would not have been given attention.

The Palarong Pambansa is scheduled to take place from July 6 to 17.

The schedule of events includes arrival of delegates on July 6 and 7, followed by solidarity meetings and refresher courses on July 7 and 8.

The opening ceremony will take place on July 9 at the Cebu City Sports Center, followed by a one-day break on July 10 before the official start of the 28-sport competition on July 11-15. The closing ceremony is scheduled for July 16 at the South Road Properties, the venue of Sinulog 2024, with athletic delegations departing on July 17.

Cebu City first hosted the Palarong Pambansa in 1954, again in 1994, and now for the third time in 2024 for the 64th edition of the sporting event. / AML