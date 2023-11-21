11 stores in NegOr, Siquijor issued notices for selling goods without safety mark

THE Department of Industry in Central Visayas (DTI 7) issued notices of violation (NOV) to up to 11 business establishments in the provinces of Negros Oriental and Siquijor for selling goods without an Import Commodity Clearance (ICC) sticker and a Philippine Standard (PS) safety mark.

Eight of the establishments are from Negros Oriental, and three are in Siquijor.

The erring enterprises are composed of hardware stores, appliance stores, service and repair businesses, and dealers of medical grade oxygen and LPGs.

Their offenses were discovered during the DTI's monitoring and surveillance operations this month.

The violators have been called to appear before the DTI provincial office within 48 hours of receiving the NOVs and explain their side on the issue before appropriate penalties are applied to them.