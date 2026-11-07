11-year-old shines in Babag run

Clyde Neri / Babag National High School - Senior High School

AN 11-YEAR-OLD girl and an 18-year-old runner emerged as champions of the second OCTOber Run in Barangay Babag, Lapu-Lapu City on Oct. 25, 2026, showcasing their speed and determination in a five-kilometer race.

Jonah Ortega, 11, won the women’s division with a time of 24 minutes, while Fritz Jimenez, 18, topped the men’s division in 22 minutes and 20 seconds.

Held at the Babag Sports Complex, the community race was exclusively open to Barangay Babag residents, giving local athletes an opportunity to compete and demonstrate their running abilities.

Jimenez said the wet road following earlier rainfall made the race challenging, but he remained determined to

finish strong.

“I thought I wouldn’t make it to first place due to the wet road but I still can’t believe I made it. I put my heart into every step and every breath, which helped me push beyond my limits,” Jimenez said.

For Ortega, winning the women’s division at just 11 years old carried a deeper meaning. Beyond the achievement, she said the prize money would help support her mother.

“I’m also very thankful because I can help my mother with the prize money I won today,” Ortega said.

Now in its second year, OCTOber Run brought together runners from Barangay Babag, highlighting emerging local talent and encouraging community participation in sports.