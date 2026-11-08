114 sites later, DOH says UHC must deliver real care

THE Philippines has expanded its Universal Health Care (UHC) integration sites to 114 in 2026, covering 95 percent of the country’s provinces and key cities, but health officials say stronger local financial management and coordination are needed to translate the gains into better healthcare services.

The Department of Health (DOH) reported during the UHC Summit on Thursday, Nov. 5, that the number of UHC integration sites increased from 58 in 2020 to 114 this year, seven years after the UHC Act was signed into law in 2019.

The expansion reflects efforts to establish province-wide and city-wide health systems that coordinate healthcare delivery across facilities, from community health centers to hospitals.

Resource management

However, health leaders stressed that expanding integration sites and pooling funds are not enough. Local governments must ensure that available resources are effectively spent on accessible, affordable and quality healthcare.

This was a key message during the 2026 High-Level UHC Summit and Strategic Health Partners Dialogue on Nov. 5 to 6, where the DOH, Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (Philhealth), the Union of Local Authorities of the Philippines (Ulap) and the World Health Organization (WHO) discussed challenges in local health financing and service delivery.

DOH Acting Secretary Edwin Mercado said the success of UHC should be measured by how effectively health resources are converted into services, rather than by the number of integration sites or the amount of money pooled in the Special Health Fund (SHF).

“This means strengthening primary healthcare, establishing functional referral networks, improving health facility management and ensuring that quality health services are accessible, available, and affordable to all. Through our UNA (Unified National Agenda) for Cooperation, I call on our national and local government and all our health partners to translate our efforts into better healthcare services and improved health outcomes for every Filipino,” Mercado said in a statement.

Consolidating local funds

The SHF consolidates health resources from national and local government allocations, allowing local governments to finance priority health programs, support essential services and coordinate healthcare delivery across their jurisdictions.

Summit discussions highlighted the need for transparent fund allocation, sound financial management and better coordination among stakeholders to ensure that resources reach health facilities and communities.

Philhealth Acting President and Chief Executive Officer Beverly Lorraine Ho said the agency would work to streamline accreditation and speed up reimbursements to local health facilities.

Ho recognized that achieving UHC requires more than making funds available, noting that these resources must be strategically allocated and effectively utilized to ensure that healthcare services reach every Filipino across the country, especially those in geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas.

Strengthening grassroots financing

“Through stronger collaboration with the DOH and local government units, Philhealth aims to strengthen health financing at the local level, support the delivery of essential health services and build a more responsive and accessible healthcare system for all Filipinos,” Ho said.

Meanwhile, the WHO emphasized the importance of evidence-based planning in helping local governments identify health priorities and investment gaps, supporting the development of health profiles for all 82 provinces to guide local decision-making and identify areas requiring additional resources.

WHO representative to the Philippines Dr. Eunyoung Ko said the profiles would help local governments determine the investments needed to accelerate progress toward universal health coverage.

Bridging policy gaps

Ulap interim national president and Quezon City Mayor Ma. Josefina “Joy” Belmonte acknowledged the gap between national health policies and the actual delivery of services at the community level.

“There remain a lot of gaps between the promises of the law and the everyday realities that our citizens endure every single day. As local chief executives, we are tasked to bridge the gap between national healthcare policies and the realities down at the grassroots,” Belmonte said.

Health financing and service delivery experiences from Davao de Oro, Quezon Province, Dagupan City and Leyte were also presented during the summit to encourage peer learning among local governments.

The two-day engagements culminated in the endorsement of a commitment to action by Ulap and its member leagues, the DOH, Philhealth and the WHO, pledging stronger collaboration in local health planning, financial management and healthcare delivery.

Officials emphasized that the ultimate measure of UHC progress is whether Filipinos can access quality healthcare when they need it without suffering financial hardship. / MVG