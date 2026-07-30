119 PRO 7 personnel promoted in regular rank advancement ceremony

A TOTAL of 119 police personnel from the Police Regional Office Central Visayas (PRO 7) officially assumed higher positions after receiving promotions in rank.

The simultaneous Oath-taking, Donning, and Pinning of Ranks for newly promoted second-level uniformed personnel was held at Camp Sergio Osmeña Sr., the headquarters of PRO 7.

The ceremony was part of the 1st Cycle Calendar Year 2026 Second Level Uniformed Personnel Regular Promotion Program, led by Police Brigadier General Isagani Fetizanan, deputy regional director for administration of PRO 7 who administered the oath to the newly promoted personnel.

Among the 119 promoted personnel were:

25 Police Captains promoted to Police Major;

11 Police Lieutenants promoted to Police Captain;

10 Police Executive Master Sergeants promoted to Police Lieutenant;

Two Police Chief Master Sergeants promoted to Police Executive Master Sergeant;

Seven Police Senior Master Sergeants promoted to Police Chief Master Sergeant;

Eight Police Master Sergeants promoted to Police Senior Master Sergeant;

11 Police Staff Sergeants promoted to Police Master Sergeant;

20 Police Corporals promoted to Police Staff Sergeant; and

25 Patrolmen promoted to Police Corporal.

In his message, Fetizanan reminded the newly promoted officers that every increase in rank comes with greater responsibility and accountability.

"The higher the rank, the greater the responsibility; the greater the authority, the deeper the accountability," Fetizanan said.

He said a promotion is more than just recognition for past achievements, saying it signifies a continuing commitment to serving the public.

Fetizanan urged the police personnel to uphold the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, humility, and ethical leadership as they continue fulfilling their sworn duty to protect lives, preserve peace and order, and uphold justice.

"Every new insignia placed upon your shoulders represents the trust bestowed upon you by the organization and the people you have sworn to serve. True leadership is not measured by authority, but by integrity, humility, and the courage to make decisions that uphold justice and inspire others," he added.

He also challenged the newly promoted personnel to prove every day that they are deserving of their new ranks by demonstrating excellent performance, sound judgment, and unwavering dedication to their duties.

The oath-taking ceremony was attended by the family members and relatives of the promoted police personnel. (AYB)