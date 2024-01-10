12 Cebu City barangays to compete in Sinulog sa Dakbayan 2024

THE Sinulog sa Dakbayan will happen on January 13, 2024 and will be followed by the Sinulog sa Lalawigan on Sunday, January 14, an official confirmed Wednesday, January 10.

Cebu City Councilor Joy Pesquera said the street dance for the Sinulog sa Dakbayan will start at 1 p.m. on Imus Ave. It will follow a route that will pass through P. Del Rosario and Osmeña Blvd. and contingents will end at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

The street dance will have three judging sites: one at Imus Ave., the second at the intersection between Imus and Sikatuna St., and the last will be in front of the University of San Carlos.

The showdown will start right after the street dancing, at 2 p.m.

Pesquera said the Sinulog sa Dakbayan this year has 12 contingents that will represent the various barangays of the city.

The contingents are the following:

* Barangay Banilad

* Barangay Binaliw

* Barangay Inayawan

* Barangay Guadalupe

* Barangay Mabolo

* Barangay Suba

* Barangay Labangon

* Barangay San Roque

* Barangay Sapangdaku

* Barangay San Nicolas Proper

* Barangay T. Padilla

* Tribu Divinohanon

(RJM)