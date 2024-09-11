12 Cebuanos off to SG triathlon

MANILA – A team of 12 Cebuano athletes will compete in the Singapore International Triathlon to be held at the East Coast Park on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024.

Scheduled to leave on Thursday, Sept. 12, are Kim Andrew Remolino, Matthew Justine Hermosa, Jacob Jacinto Tan, John Wayne Ybañez, Renz Wynn Corbin, Zachary da Silva, Fivoy Redillas, Raven Faith Alcoseba, Nicole Marie del Rosario, Christy Ann Perez, Niala Limas, and Eliza Cabusas Laburada.

They will be accompanied by national coach Roland Remolino and his children Mary Joana and Michael Louie, who are also coaches.

“We can make it to the podium, both male and female. The kids have bigger chances of winning,” Roland Remolino said in an interview on Tuesday.

Hermosa, Del Rosario, Ybañez, and Corbin are coming off victories at the Ironman 5150 Dapitan Triathlon in Zamboanga del Norte on Sept. 8.

Hermosa bagged the men’s overall title in 1:56:56, clocking 17:56 in the 1.5km swim, 1:00:21 in the 40km bike, and 37:16 in the 10km run.

“This was my first time competing in the 5150, and I’m proud to have won. My goal has always been to make the Hermosa name known in triathlon, and this is a step toward that,” said Hermosa, who also ruled the 15-19 age group category.

Del Rosario, on the other hand, topped the women’s division in the Go for Gold Sunrise Sprint, disputed over 750m swim, 20km bike, and 5km run.

In the men’s division, Corbin and Ybañez finished second and third, respectively, behind Paul Jumamil. / PNA