12 citations issued for loud mufflers, karaoke violations in Lapu-Lapu City

FOLLOWING the stricter enforcement of noise-control regulations in Lapu-Lapu City, 12 citations have been issued for violations related to modified mufflers and the commercial operation of karaoke.

The crackdowns follow complaints about loud karaoke, excessively noisy vehicle mufflers, and late-night disturbances that disrupt residents’ rest and public safety.

Mayor Ma. Cynthia “Cindi” King-Chan, in a public statement on Tuesday, December 9, 2025, said she directed the Philippine National Police, City Traffic Management System, Tourism Police, and barangay officials to strictly enforce ordinances related to noise control.

Authorities issued 11 citation tickets to motorcycle owners for violating City Ordinance No. 13-212-2016, known as the “Anti-Bora Bora Ordinance,” during operations in Barangays Babag II and Tungasan in the second week of December.

A convenience store in Barangay Mactan was also cited for violating karaoke noise restrictions under City Ordinance No. 117-2002, which regulates the commercial use and operation of karaoke and similar sound-producing machines.

Chan urged residents to be mindful of noise levels, cooperate with enforcement efforts, and help maintain peace in their communities.

“I remain committed to keeping Lapu-Lapu City peaceful, orderly, and worthy of its reputation as one of the country’s top tourism destinations,” she said. “Together, let us maintain the tranquility of our communities and uphold the image of Lapu-Lapu City as a safe, welcoming, and harmonious place for residents and visitors alike.”

Enforcement

Councilor Joseph Pangantungan, chairperson of the Committee on Tourism, told SunStar Cebu that his approved resolution strengthens the strict enforcement of four existing city ordinances on noise regulation.

He said the resolution was passed following complaints from residents, tourists, and nearby hotels, resorts, and hospitals about loud karaoke, noisy mufflers, and late-night disturbances that disrupt rest and compromise safety.

The complaints were raised during a meeting with tourism stakeholders earlier in 2025.

City Ordinance No. 446 and City Ordinance No. 226 are also cited in the resolution. These ordinances prohibit unnecessary horn blowing and excessive vehicle noise, and restrict outdoor discos, benefit dances, and similar activities to operating only until 1 a.m.

Penalties

Under the Anti-Bora Bora Ordinance, penalties include a P1,000 fine for the first offense; a P3,000 fine and confiscation of the driver’s license for the second offense; and a P5,000 fine and license confiscation for the third offense.

Subsequent violations may result in a P5,000 fine, confiscation of the driver’s license, impounding of the motorcycle or vehicle, or imprisonment of up to three months, depending on the court’s discretion.

Meanwhile, violations of karaoke and outdoor party ordinances may result in citations, confiscation of equipment, and, for repeated non-compliance, the possible closure of the establishment. (DPC)