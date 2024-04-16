12 more Pinoys battle for Olympic spots

THIRTEEN Filipinos are technically going to the Paris Olympics with 12 more hoping to qualify for Team Philippines that is celebrating its 100th year participation in the Games.

Also, the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) has formalized negotiations with a month-long training camp in a world-class facility at Les Arenas Metz in La Moselle ahead of the July 26 to August 11 Olympiad.

“We have as of now qualified 13 athletes for Paris,” POC president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino told the First POC Journey to Olympic Briefing at the Milky Way Restaurant in Makati City on April 12, 2024.

Direct qualification

Nine athletes are going to Paris by direct qualification—pole vaulter Ernest John “EJ” Obiena, boxers Eumir Felix Marcial, Nesthy Petecio and Aira Villegas, weightlifters Vanessa Sarno, Elreen Ann Ando and John Febuar Ceniza, and gymnasts Carlos Yulo and Aleah Finnegan.

A fourth weightlifter, Rosegie Ramos, according to Tolentino, is technically qualified in women’s 49 kgs class despite winding up No. 11 in the world rankings after the Phuket qualifiers last month.

“A Belgian [Niña Sterckx] ranks No. 7 in Rosegie’s class, but she lacks the mandatory six qualifiers for Paris, and according to weightlifting’s international federation, Rosegie’s technically qualified,” said Tolentino.

The 12th and 13th qualifiers, Tolentino said, are Kyla Sanchez and Jarrod Hatch, who are guaranteed berths in swimming under the universality rule.

The potential qualifiers are Robyn Brown (athletics), Kurt Barbosa (taekwondo), Cris Nievarez (rowing), Joanie Delgaco (rowing), brothers Keisei and Shugen Nakano (judo), Yuta Watanabe (judo), Jericho Francisco (skateboarding), Patrick Coo (BMX cycling), Shagne Yaoyao (MTB cycling), Emma Malabuyo (gymnastics), Bianca Pagdanganan (golf), Carlo Paalam (boxing), Criz Laurente (boxing), Hergie Bacyadan (boxing) and Rogen Ladon (boxing). / PR