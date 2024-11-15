12 out-of-town contingents for Sinulog 2025

TWELVE out-of-town contingents have confirmed their participation in the Sinulog Festival 2025.

Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI) executive director Elmer “Jojo” Labella confirmed in Cebu City’s public information office Facebook page that there are 12 out-of-town and 14 contingents from Cebu City that are joining the upcoming festival.

He also said that the SFI is still waiting for Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia’s go signal for the confirmation of the provincial local government units that are also participating.

SunStar Cebu asked Labella for an updated list of the Sinulog 2025 contingents, but he has yet to respond to messages.

He earlier told SunStar that as of Oct. 22, 2024, there are three out of town contingents from Luzon, three from the Visayas, one from Mindanao, 11 from Cebu City, and one from the Cebu province, totaling 19 contingents.

According to Labella, among the contingents from Luzon that confirmed their participation are Tabaco College from Albay province, Antipolo Maytime Festival winner, and Sorsogon province. From the Visayas, the municipalities of Abuyog, Javier, and Alangalang from Leyte and from Mindanao, Del Carmen from Siargao have confirmed their participation.

Labella said Guadalupe Banauan Cultural Group, Apas, San Nicolas, Banilad, Labangon, Kalunasan, Landonian Tribe, University of the Philippines, Basak Pardo, Abellana National School, and Zapatera are the confirmed contingents for Cebu City and Barangay Biga, Toledo City for Cebu Province.

“There are still about more than 10 that signified, but did not confirm yet and there are others doing preparations but did not register yet,” said Labella.

Labella added that as of the present, the SFI executive committee and the City Government are still doing regular meetings to brainstorm more ideas for the upcoming festival.

Asked what the people can expect from Sinulog Festival 2025, Labella said the SFI is still working out on essential preparations.

“Dili lang sa ta mo-pre-empt sa plans (We’ll not pre-empt the plans yet),” he said.

Labella said that for the dancing contingents, he hoped that the element of veneration for the Sinulog-based category and the storyline interpretation for the Free Interpretation category will be well executed in terms of aesthetics and production value.

“Essentially, the body movements in a Sinulog dance form or genre,” he added.

During the 2024 Sinulog festival, 17 contingents joined the grand competition, while there were 16 participating groups in 2023.

In a previous SunStar report, Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia said subsidies for the contingents of Sinulog 2025 and prizes for the puppeteers and higantes will be increased.

Garcia said the prizes for the puppeteers and higantes will be increased from P75,000 to P100,000 for the first prize; from P50,000 to P75,000, second prize; and from P30,000 to P50,000, third prize.

Garcia said subsidies for the dancing contingents will also be increased, with out-of-town contingents set to receive P1.5 million, up from the previous P800,000.

Each contingent from Cebu City and Cebu Province will receive P1 million.

For this year’s Sinulog, each contingent from Cebu City and Cebu Province received P700,000 in subsidies.

Garcia said that they will increase the subsidy for contingents from Cebu Province to P1 million only, since the Provincial Government will also provide subsidies.

The prize distribution for the dancing contingents remains unchanged, with P3 million for the grand champion, P2 million for second place, P1.5 million for third, P1 million for fourth, and P750,000 for fifth.

Garcia said the registration fee for puppeteers and higantes will also be waived for the first time in the Sinulog Festival history.

Individuals who join the puppeteers and higantes category usually pay P1,000 for the registration.

Garcia also said all government agencies that will join the float competition category can enter the venue for free so that they can promote their respective agencies.

Garcia is positive that more will join next year’s Sinulog when organizers start the marketing efforts in social media platforms.

Garcia said next year’s venue, which is the Cebu City Sports Center, is also a factor why more contingents want to participate in the festival.

During the Sinulog Festival in 2023 and 2024, the celebration was held at the South Road Properties which was decided by then mayor Michael Rama.

The City Government will also use again the original theme of Sinulog, which is “One Beat, One Dance, One Vision.”

The festival will be held on Jan. 19, 2025, the third Sunday of the month. / JPS