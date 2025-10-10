12 quake-traumatized family members now stable

THE condition of 12 family members from a minority religious group has stabilized after they attempted to take their own lives due to trauma from a 6.9 magnitude earthquake.

They were rescued at 10 a.m. last Wednesday, October 8, 2025, at their church in Sitio Lipata, Brgy. Gibitngil, Islet, in the town of Medellin.

This was confirmed by Brgy. Gibitngil Captain Monina Monato, who told SunStar Superbalita Cebu that the condition of her relatives has calmed down.

Doctors and psychiatrists administered medication and have been attending to them as of Friday. The victims are now staying at Captain Monato's house. Their siblings and other relatives from a different religious affiliation are also taking care of them.

"Ok na sila sir intawon kaluoy sa ginoo! Wala na magsiyagetsiyaget human na injekayunan (They are okay now, sir, thanks be to God! They are no longer shouting or wailing after being injected)," added Captain Monato.

Only three individuals require close monitoring: JunJun Monato, who slit his neck; his wife, who remains very weak; and one son. These three still occasionally rave, but they have also been injected with medication.

They have started eating and are being looked after by their relatives. Other victims also requested rice and viands.

Their neighbors and village guards (Tanod) continue to keep watch to quickly intervene if the three being monitored attempt another harmful action. Their Barangay Health Worker (BHW) is also on standby to assist and notify doctors of any unusual behavior.

According to the Captain, these victims attend mass at their church every Saturday. Neighbors and Tanod are assisting with monitoring.

It was learned that since October 1, 2025, they had refused to eat or drink water. They even threw the distributed relief goods and food packs into the sea. (GPL)