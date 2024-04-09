12 teams join BVR 2024 Summer Kickoff

EXPECT intense and exciting action in the sand court as the Beach Volleyball Republic returns to Seafront Residences in Batangas for the 2024 Summer Kickoff on April 13, 2024.

A total of six women’s teams and six men’s squads from the University Atheletic Association of the Philippines and the National Collegiate Athletic Association will compete in the one-day event, which also features an exhibition match between the pairs of Fille Cayetano and Bea Tan, and Dzi Gervacio and Iris Tolenada at 10 a.m.

The one-day league will serve as a prelude to the much-awaited BVR on Tour season from May to July with the Puerto Galera, Sipalay and Davao hosting this year’s legs.

Among the women’s teams who confirmed their participation are Ateneo’s Gena Hora and Caitlyn Quimpo, UST’s Grydelle Progella and Chenggay Dadang, NU’s Vilmarie Toos and Laiza Angelie Benigay, FEU 1’s Melody Pons and Sheena Cafe, FEU 2’s Frenchie Premaylon and Love Lopez, and LPU Manila’s Monna Sherina Bañares and Jelainne Aisley Camia.

On the men’s side, Ateneo’s Lutrelle Taneo and Tim Batac, UST’s Lance Malinao and Michael Lagaran, NU’s John Wayne Dionela and Rain Skyler Gemarino, FEU 1’s Kyle Retiza and Reynan Postorioso, FEU 2’s Kyle Tandoc and Amet Bituin and CSB’s Kevin Ondevilla and Rocky Roy Motol vie for the crown. / PR