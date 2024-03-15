12 teams joins AE Cup

CEBU’S finest architects and engineers joust on the hardcourt as the seventh edition of the Architects+Engineers Corporate Cup tips off at the University of San Carlos gym on Saturday, March 16, 2024.

A dozen teams will be competing in the annual affair led by the mechanical engineers of the reigning champions, CS4. They are in Group A and joined by a formidable cast of teams such as CBM, Davies, Sparko, Golden Hammer, and Island Premium Paints.

Meanwhile, Group B has Avantrac, Buildrite, Phelps Dodge, Fenestram, EGS, and Strato.

The teams will play a single round-robin in their respective brackets, with the top four advancing to the crossover quarterfinals. The winners there will move on to the semifinals after which the best-of-three finals would commence.

Games are played every Friday and Saturday evenings at the USC gym.

The tournament is backed by Sunsport, RAD, and Dimes Bistro+Coffee. (JNP)