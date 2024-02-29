12 towns join Cabaron cup

Twelve teams have confirmed their participation in the cash-rich 2nd Mayor Inocentes Cabaron Invitational Inter-town tournament, which is set to kick off in Moalboal on March 9, 2024.

A total of P500,000 in prizes are at stake for the event, staged to end with the town’s annual fiesta celebration in May.

The champion of the event will get a cool P200,000, one of the biggest so far among the numerous inter-town tournaments staged in the province, with the runner-up getting P150,000. The third placer will take home P100,000, while the fourth placer will get P50,000.

“This is one of the biggest prizes among the inter-town tournaments, so I hope you come up with competitive teams,” Mayor Inocentes Cabaron told representatives of the participant teams during a coaches meeting last Feb. 20.

The 12 teams are divided into two groups, with each group playing a round robin and the top two advancing to the crossover semifinals.

The teams in Group A are Argao, Aloguinsan, Malabuyoc, Badian, Dumanjug and Ronda, while those in Group B are Sibonga, Samboan, Barili, Dalaguete, Boljoon and Alcantara.

Teams must field a squad of locals during the round-robin phase but are allowed to field an import during the semifinal round.

“The idea of having imports is to raise the quality of the competition. This is also something the Moalboalanons will look forward to since this is a rare chance for them to see quality players,” said Mayor Cabaron.

Aside from the basketball tournament, Mayor Cabaron, a sports enthusiast who regularly plays tennis, is also organizing an invitational intertown men’s and women’s volleyball tournament set to kick off on the same day.

The participants in the tournament are Barili, Dumanjug, Ronda, Alcantara, Badian, Malabuyoc, Alegria and host Moalboal, which will be led by 2017 men’s national team member Dave Cabaron.

The champions in both men’s and women’s divisions will get P50,000, while the runner-up will take home P30,000. The third and fourth placers will get P20,000 and P10,000 respectively. / ML