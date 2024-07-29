120K Cebu City students to receive free school supplies

AROUND 120,000 elementary students in all public schools in Cebu City will receive school supplies from the City Government starting Friday, Aug. 2, 2024.

Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, in a press conference on Monday, July 29, said the City plans to distribute the supplies to all public school students across the city’s 80 barangays within one month.

“It includes a school bag, and inside the bag will be school supplies such as ball pens, pencils, notebooks and more,” Garcia said.

“Basta estudyante ka, hatagan gyud ka (If you are indeed a student, you will receive one),” he added.

The funding for these school supplies comes from the 2023 budget allocation; however, delays in the procurement process and time constraints prevented the City Government from distributing the supplies last year.

With the start of classes for School Year 2024-2025, Garcia said he is focusing on traffic management, particularly during peak hours when students are arriving at and leaving school.

Traffic enforcers from the Cebu City Transportation Office will be stationed near schools and in traffic-prone areas to help minimize congestion during these busy times.

The Local School Board, the Department of General Services and other relevant agencies also made preparations for the first day of classes on Monday, July 29, Garcia added. / EHP