SM SEASIDE Cebu Arena in Cebu City has cleared all 127 ceiling panels covered by a four-day inspection after a falling metal rod prompted the cancellation of American pop band Lany’s Nov. 12 concert.

Mayor Nestor Archival announced the findings Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. He said the City Government, arena management and event organizers agreed to cancel the concert as a precaution after the rod fell during preparations for the show.

Inspectors removed metal furring, screws, a steel rod and hangers from above the acoustic ceiling during the Nov. 18–21 inspection. Personnel from the Office of the Building Official, Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office and Bureau of Fire Protection observed

the work.

Contractor’s response

Russel Sabanal, who represented the ceiling contractor, said the rod that fell was among the materials the contractor missed during its post-installation cleanup.

Sabanal apologized for the oversight and said the installation followed SM management’s specifications.

Inspection findings

Reny Almohallas of Affix Pro, the third-party safety consultant, said his team used an unmanned device to check hard-to-reach areas above the ceiling, and inspectors found no remaining debris or loose ceiling components in the areas they examined.

As for the clearance certificate, it covered only visible conditions in accessible areas at the time of inspection. Structural strength, long-term safety and concealed areas outside the inspection fell beyond its scope.

The certificate recommended a full ceiling inspection at least once a year, routine cleaning above the ceiling and additional checks after construction or repairs.

Archival asked for written assurance that the ceiling had been reinspected and cleared of debris.

Safety measures

Arnel Gonzales, vice president and general manager of SM Arena Complex Corp., said the company worked with the City Government and concerned contractors to ensure that safety requirements were met and inspections were properly conducted.

Gonzales said SM supported the additional inspection measures to address public concerns and demonstrate the company’s commitment to the safety of concertgoers, performers and personnel.

He described SM Seaside Cebu Arena as an upgraded version of SM Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, incorporating newer technologies and the latest building standards.

Comparing the two facilities, Gonzales likened the Cebu arena to a newer model of a vehicle, saying it was built with more advanced technology and updated safety features.

He also emphasized that the incident should not undermine the arena’s role as an important tourism facility for Cebu, saying SM remained committed to hosting major entertainment events in the city.

Disney event

The inspection and clearance process came ahead of the arena’s upcoming major events, particularly the first Cebu staging of Disney On Ice scheduled to open on Nov. 28.

Gonzales said the company was preparing to welcome more than 100,000 families to the city for the production, which he described as the beginning of an annual Christmas entertainment tradition in Cebu.

He assured the public that the venue was ready to accommodate the upcoming show and other activities planned for the facility.

Archival, meanwhile, said the arena is an important piece of tourism infrastructure for Cebu because it allows the city to host major local and international events.

He noted that such productions attract visitors from outside Cebu, including foreigners and audiences from other Southeast Asian countries where some international shows may not be available. / CAV