1.2K senior high parents get P3K aid each

MORE than 1,200 parents of senior high school students in Mandaue City received P3,000 each in financial assistance on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, as part of the newly launched social amelioration program of the national government called the “Tulong Eskwela Program.”

The number is just the first batch of the payout, according to Mandaue City’s Lone District Rep. Emmarie ‘Lolypop’ Quano-Dizon, as they target to distribute the aid to a total of 6,500 parents of senior high school students in Mandaue City.

The initiative, part of the Ayuda Para Sa Kapos and Kita program, was rolled out simultaneously across the country on Friday, Aug. 30.

Nearly 100 students from each of the 13 public schools offering senior high school education in the city were selected to receive aid on Saturday.

The program is expected to continue with four to five additional payouts, organized by district, to reach the remaining students. However, the date for the next payout has yet to be determined.

This financial aid is specifically intended to help cover school-related expenses, easing the burden on parents whose children are enrolled in senior high school.

“The budget is for all senior high parents or guardians kay usually man diba it’s always atong mga estudyante but this time ang mga ginikanan maoy beneficiaries ani”, said Quano-Dizon.

(The budget is for all senior high parents or guardians because, usually, it’s always the students who benefit, but this time, the parents will be the beneficiaries.)

Initially, a budget of P10 million was designated solely for parents of Grade 12 students.

Dizon, however, said they decided to include Grade 11 students, who are also part of the senior high school program.

Dizon requested Provincial Board member Thadeo Jonkie Ouano to secure an additional P10 million to extend the program to Grade 11 students, alongside the original allocation for Grade 12 to Speaker Martin Romualdez.

This financial aid is intended to help cover various school-related expenses, offering relief to families grappling with education costs. / CAV