1.2M spouse pensioners get new insurance cover

THE Social Security System (SSS) has expanded its partnership with Manulife Philippines to provide group credit life insurance to about 1.2 million surviving spouse pensioners under the Pension Loan Program, widening coverage beyond the two million retirement pensioners already enrolled. SSS chief Robert Joseph de Claro said the agreement strengthens protection for pensioners by ensuring loan obligations are covered in case of death. Manulife chief executive officer Rahul Hora said the deal supports a more inclusive financial safety net. The enhanced program integrates insurance into the loan process and follows the PLP rollout earlier this year. / KOC