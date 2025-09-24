13 Capitol projects terminated over delays, right-of-way issues

THIRTEEN suspended infrastructure projects in Cebu Province have been terminated due to construction delays and right-of-way problems, Governor Pamela Baricuatro announced on Wednesday, September 24, 2025.

“Last time, we decided to give the go signal for about 70 projects to proceed. Now, 13 have been terminated — 10 of these due to a negative 15 percent slippage and three because of right-of-way issues,” Baricuatro told reporters at the Capitol.

Slippage, right of way

Of the 13 projects, 10 were terminated after incurring at least a negative 15 percent slippage, while three were halted because of right-of-way problems.

In government infrastructure, slippage refers to the variance between the planned and actual progress of a project. A negative slippage means the contractor has fallen behind schedule — for example, a negative 15 percent slippage indicates that the project is 15 percent behind its target accomplishment at a given point in time.

Baricuatro added that contractors behind these projects may face blacklisting.

“Most definitely, ma-blocklist gyud ni mga contractors,” she said.

However, when asked to name the contractors, she declined.

According to Baricuatro, the 13 terminated projects will be up for rebidding.

Terminated projects

The terminated projects include: