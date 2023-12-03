13 Cebu graduates top Nursing board

A TOTAL of 55 examinees have made it to the top 10 of the November 2023 Philippine Nurses Licensure Examination (PNLE), with 13 of them hailing from Cebu schools.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) released on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, the result of the November 2023 PNLE, where 25,761 out of 32,203 examinees passed.

Topping the latest PNLE were Aristotle Calayan Castronuevo from the Pamantasang Lungsod ng Maynila (PLM) and Cris Vinz Corpus Tomboc from the West Visayas State University- La Paz, who both got a score of 91 percent.

It also includes 13 examinees from four Cebu schools.

Here are the takers from Cebu-based schools who made it to the top 10:

4th: Arnold Joshua Floresta Tacuyan- Velez College (90.40 percent);

6th: Christel Jirah Dajao Codilla- Cebu Normal University (90 percent);

8th: Katrina Marie Sumicad Arbon- Cebu Normal University (89.60 percent);

8th: Crystal Jen Avila Dival- Southwestern University (89.60 percent);

8th: Danielle Rose Consuegra Donaldo- Southwestern University (89.60 percent);

8th: Rhainne Baring Pejante- Cebu Normal University (89.60 percent);

8th: Therese Mae Geromo Ursal- Velez College (89.60 percent);

9th: Alyssa Nicole Buhay- Velez College (89.40 percent);

9th: Patrice Danielle Lee Lim- Cebu Normal University (89.40 percent);

9th: Alyssa Joyce Pelotenia Sandueta- Cebu Normal University (89.40 percent);

9th: Jaslyn Claire Prado Suarez- Vellez College (89.40 percent);

10th: Julia Elloise Cassandra Cabonada Borbajo- Cebu Normal University (89.20 percent); and

10th: Jade Catherine Napoles Matuguinas- University of Southern Philippines (89.20 percent).

The November 2023 PNLE was conducted in 19 testing centers all over the country.

In an interview with SunStar Cebu, Alyssa Nicole Buhay, a graduate from Velez College who secured the 9th spot in the PNLE with an average rating of 89.40 percent, said she plans to start preparing for the National Council Licensure Examinations and intends to work as a lecturer or in a hospital.

Meanwhile, Katrina Marie Sumicad, a graduate from CNU who secured the 8th spot on the licensure exam, said topping the exam was a “big bonus.” She said she didn’t pursue nursing as a dream but as a convenient path to pursue medicine, regardless of which premed course to take. (with CAV, CDF)