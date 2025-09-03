13 children in conflict with the law escape rehab facility

THIRTEEN children in conflict with the law (CICLs), aged 15 to 17, escaped from the Operation Second Chance facility in Barangay Kalunasan, Cebu City, on Wednesday morning, September 3, 2025.

Authorities said 12 of the escapees have already been recaptured during a search and rescue operation, while one remains at large as of Wednesday noon, according to the Special Weapons and Tactics (Swat) team.