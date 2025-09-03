13 children in conflict with the law escape rehab facility

THIRTEEN children in conflict with the law (CICLs), aged 15 to 17, escaped from the Operation Second Chance facility in Barangay Kalunasan, Cebu City, on Wednesday morning, September 3, 2025.
Authorities said 12 of the escapees have already been recaptured during a search and rescue operation, while one remains at large as of Wednesday noon, according to the Special Weapons and Tactics (Swat) team.
Councilor Dave Tumulak said the incident happened around 6:45 a.m., during the routine garbage disposal schedule.
The minors allegedly grabbed the chance to flee when the gate was opened by houseparents.
Police and facility personnel immediately launched a rescue operation. Most of the escapees were found within hours, and authorities reported that none resisted arrest.
Tumulak said an investigation is ongoing to determine whether lapses in supervision contributed to the escape.
The councilor stressed that the minors were not maltreated inside the facility. A city-provided psychologist has also been assigned to counsel the CICLs and help address any issues they may be facing.
As part of corrective measures, Tumulak said the garbage disposal system inside the center will be revised. Trash will now be placed in a designated area ahead of time, with the CICLs secured behind locked gates before houseparents go out to dispose of it.
He also said that four houseparents are assigned to monitor the children, separate from the staff managing the gate.
To prevent similar incidents, Tumulak has requested the Department of General Services to install barbed wire above the 10-foot facility gate as a deterrent.
The Operation Second Chance facility is a city-run rehabilitation center that provides education, counseling, and skills training to CICLs. (CAV)