13 CICL recovered, 2 still at large after escape

THIRTEEN children in conflict with the law (CICL), who escaped from a rehabilitation facility in Barangay Kalunasan, Cebu City, have been recovered with two still at large as of Sunday morning, April 12, 2026, an official said.

Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak, chairman of the committee on disaster risk reduction, said one of the escapees was rescued in the City of Naga past 9 a.m., raising the total number of recovered CICL to 13 out of 15.

The escape occurred late Saturday night, April 11, at the Cebu City Operation Second Chance facility in Barangay Kalunasan, which serves as a rehabilitation center for CICL under the Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS).

Initial information showed that the unrest may have been triggered by the confiscation of mobile phones during a “greyhound operation” conducted by social workers in the residents’ quarters after dinner.

He noted that three mobile phones were recovered during the inspection.

He added that authorities are still investigating how the prohibited items were able to enter the facility.

Following the operation, the 15 CICL reportedly created a noise barrage and destroyed window grills at the back of the facility. They escaped through the windows.

Residents alerted authorities, prompting a hot pursuit operation led by the Philippine National Police under Colonel George Ylanan, in coordination with DSWS personnel.

Most of the escapees were later found in their respective homes. By around 2 a.m., 12 had already been recovered, with three initially unaccounted for. One more was rescued Sunday morning.

As of Sunday morning, two CICL remain at large.

Tumulak clarified that the Second Chance facility is not a detention center but a rehabilitation facility, with CICL considered patients undergoing intervention programs.

A similar incident occurred last year during the term of former mayor Alvin Garcia, when 11 CICL also escaped but were eventually recovered.

Authorities continue search operations for the remaining escapees. (CAV)