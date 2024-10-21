13 hurt in Bohol accident due to 'locked steering wheel'

A MULTICAB driver and his 12 passengers landed in the hospital following an accident along the national highway in P-3, Calanggaman, Ubay, Bohol, at 11:15 a.m. on Sunday, October 20, 2024.

According to Police Senior Master Sergeant Renato Cuturan, police investigator of Ubay Municipal Police Station, the victims were traveling from San Miguel town to Ubay for a beach outing.

While on the way, the multicab driver, 42-year-old Dionesio Tangaro Sr., overtook a motorcycle.

However, Tangaro Sr. failed to go back to his assigned lane after the vehicle’s steering wheel reportedly became locked.

The vehicle turned turtle as a result and landed next to a drainage beside the road.

The victims were brought to the Don Emilio Del Valle Memorial Hospital in Ubay for treatment.

Four of them sustained serious injuries.

Fortunately, no one was reported dead in the incident, despite the vehicle being in total wreck. (DVG)