13 motorcycle riders apprehended in Dalaguete town

THIRTEEN motorcycle riders in Dalaguete, southern Cebu received citation tickets for violating the town's ordinance, which carries a fine of not less than P3,800.

The traffic offenders were apprehended during the intensified preventive patrol operation conducted by Dalaguete police led by their chief, Police Major Clemente Ceralde Jr., at the Municipal Discipline Zone in Barangay Poblacion from 4:30 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Friday, November 17, 2023.

Their offenses include not having a driver's license, ignoring stop signs, having a modified exhaust pipe, and not having a side mirror.

According to the ordinance, those who fail to pay the fine will be charged by the municipal government. (DVG, TPT)