13 nabbed in drug den raids in Metro Cebu

THIRTEEN persons were arrested when the narcotics agents raided two drug dens in separate anti-illegal drug operations in the cities of Talisay and Cebu, on Thursday, July 11, 2024.

In Talisay City, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA 7) personnel dismantled a drug den around 2:40 p.m. in Sitio Kilawan, Barangay Tangke, which resulted in the arrest of alleged drug maintainer Lora Lie Lisondra alias Nanay, 52, and nine other drug den customers.

Seized during the operation were 17 packs of alleged shabu weighing a total of 16 grams with an estimated average market value of P108,800, P240 in cash, buy-bust money and drug paraphernalia.

In Cebu City, another drug den was raided by the operatives of PDEA 7 and Labangon Police Station around 5:55 p.m. in Sitio Callejon 11, Barangay Labangon.

During the operation, 10 packs of illicit substance believed to be shabu weighing 11 grams and costing P74,800, a cellphone and drug paraphernalia were seized and three persons, including alleged drug den operator, 40-year-old Joven Ballientos, were arrested. (AYB, TPT)