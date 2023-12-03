13 nursing board examinees from Cebu schools make it to Top 10

A TOTAL of 55 examinees have made it to the top 10 of the November 2023 Philippine Nurses Licensure Examination (PNLE).

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) released on Saturday, December 2, 2023,the result of the November 2023 PNLE, where 25,761 out of 32,203 examinees passed.

Topping the latest PNLE were Aristotle Calayan Castronuevo from the Pamantasang Lungsod ng Maynila (PLM) and Cris Vinz Corpus Tomboc from the West Visayas State University- La Paz, who both got a score of 91 percent.

It also includes 13 examinees from four Cebu schools.

Here are the other examinees who made it to the top 10:

2. Carl Justine Talavera Pantig- University of the Assumption

3. Aleck Hans Ison- University of Santo Tomas (UST)

Dusty Tanghin Kawi- Benguet State University- La Trinidad

4. Shaira Mae Barrientos Dimaranan- Manila Tytana College, Inc.

Aizette Janine Jacinto Dumagay- Western Mindanao State University- Zamboanga City

Arnold Joshua Floresta Tacuyan- Velez College

5. Pamela Joy Fernandez Tuyay- Saint Jude College- Manila

6. Christel Jirah Dajao Codilla- Cebu Normal University (Cebu State College)

Rackel Eliza Manalo Diquit-University of the Philippine- Manila (UP)

7. Ian Rocky Java Aguirre- PLM

Khyla Yzavell Mei Guibani Medina-Far Eastern University- Manila (FEU)

Jane Angelica Llanita Peñaranda- Trinity University of Asia

8. Katrina Marie Sumicad Arbon- Cebu Normal University (Cebu State College)

Mikkaela Ashley Lopez Caballes- Western Mindanao State University- Zamboanga City

Dennyl Marie Pelaez Chavez- West Visayas State University- La Paz

Alyssa Andrea Reyes Corpuz- UST

Jeffrey Louis Velasquez Din- UST

Crystal Jen Avila Dival- Southwestern University

Danielle Rose Consuegra Donaldo- Southwestern University

Aiyanah Jhen Santos Flores- PLM

Kzter Cedrick De Roma Gacula- University of the Northern Philippines- Vigan

Shirnyl Hannah Estember Magos- Silliman University

Ivan Luis Gamboa Martinez- UST

Erikka Blaze Merencillo Monredondo- Visayas State University-Baybay

Misaki Salalila Mukaijo- FEU- Manila

Rhainne Baring Pejante- Cebu Normal University (Cebu State College)

Fide Lynn Corpus Ragpala- Xavier University

Therese Mae Geromo Ursal- Velez College

Trisha Marie Hipol Velasquez- Trinity University of Asia

9. Troy Angelo Miguel B. Bisa- UST

Alyssa Nicole Buhay- Velez College

Marijo Cyrine Eden Cabunilas- Emilio Aguinaldo College Manila

Richelle Faith Dampil Cayabyab- Saint Louis University (SLU)

Charles Bacaycay Gabon- Samar State University

Patrice Danielle Lee Lim- Cebu Normal University (Cebu State College)

Amiel Benj Matt-Jai Ablanque Lopoz- San Pedro College- Davao City

Pert Henry Gabutin Mabaquiao- West Visayas State University- La Paz

Venisse Abecia Olarita- Xavier University

Lyra Monique Orbase Pelgone- Bicol University Legazpi

Charles Aubrey Cruz Picadizo- Trinity University of Asia

Nia Angeli Umipig Reyes- PLM

Alyssa Joyce Pelotenia Sandueta- Cebu Normal University (Cebu State College)

Jaslyn Claire Prado Suarez- Vellez College

10. Abdurahim Moh. Sali Abdulla- Western Mindanao State University- Zamboanga City

Julia Marie Valenzona Baltazar- UST

Julia Elloise Cassandra Cabonada Borbajo- Cebu Normal University (Cebu State College)

Paula Angela Vinluan Estepa- SLU

Maria Nika Mae Breis Garcia- Ateneo de Naga University

Jannah Kyra Jalando-On Javelona- West Visayas State University- La Paz

Melanie Shane Sibal Laroya- Angeles Foundation University

Jade Catherine Napoles Matuguinas- University of Southern Philippines

Shenny Gayle Molejon Muriel- Trinity University of Asia

Ma. Frances Regina Gamiao Paat- UST

The November 2023 PNLE was conducted in 19 testing centers all over the country.

First on the list of the top 10 performing schools were UST, Velez College, Cebu Doctors University, Angeles University Foundation, Silliman University, Xavier University, West Visayas State University- La Paz, University of the East Ramin Magsaysay Medical Center, Saint Paul University Dumaguete, Benguet State University-La Trinidad, Remedios T. Romualdez Medical Foundation, Ateneo De Davao University, Cebu Normal University (Cebu State College), Sacred Heart College of Lucena City Inc., New Era University, Negros Oriental State University (CVPC)-Dumaguete, and College of Maasin.

All of the examinees from the said schools have passed the PNLE.

Other top-performing schools were:

2. Pamantasan Ng Lungsod Ng Maynila

3. Central Mindanao University

4. Saint Louis University

5. Saint Paul University-Iloilo

6. Trinity University of Asia (Trinity-Qc)

Chinese General Hospital Colleges

7. Camarines Sur Polytechnic College-Nabua

8. Notre Dame of Marbel University

9. Saint Mary's University

10. Bicol University-Polangui

