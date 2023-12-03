13 nursing board examinees from Cebu schools make it to Top 10

A TOTAL of 55 examinees have made it to the top 10 of the November 2023 Philippine Nurses Licensure Examination (PNLE).
The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) released on Saturday, December 2, 2023,the result of the November 2023 PNLE, where 25,761 out of 32,203 examinees passed.
Topping the latest PNLE were Aristotle Calayan Castronuevo from the Pamantasang Lungsod ng Maynila (PLM) and Cris Vinz Corpus Tomboc from the West Visayas State University- La Paz, who both got a score of 91 percent.
It also includes 13 examinees from four Cebu schools.
Here are the other examinees who made it to the top 10:
2. Carl Justine Talavera Pantig- University of the Assumption
3. Aleck Hans Ison- University of Santo Tomas (UST)
Dusty Tanghin Kawi- Benguet State University- La Trinidad
4. Shaira Mae Barrientos Dimaranan- Manila Tytana College, Inc.
Aizette Janine Jacinto Dumagay- Western Mindanao State University- Zamboanga City
Arnold Joshua Floresta Tacuyan- Velez College
5. Pamela Joy Fernandez Tuyay- Saint Jude College- Manila
6. Christel Jirah Dajao Codilla- Cebu Normal University (Cebu State College)
Rackel Eliza Manalo Diquit-University of the Philippine- Manila (UP)
7. Ian Rocky Java Aguirre- PLM
Khyla Yzavell Mei Guibani Medina-Far Eastern University- Manila (FEU)
Jane Angelica Llanita Peñaranda- Trinity University of Asia
8. Katrina Marie Sumicad Arbon- Cebu Normal University (Cebu State College)
Mikkaela Ashley Lopez Caballes- Western Mindanao State University- Zamboanga City
Dennyl Marie Pelaez Chavez- West Visayas State University- La Paz
Alyssa Andrea Reyes Corpuz- UST
Jeffrey Louis Velasquez Din- UST
Crystal Jen Avila Dival- Southwestern University
Danielle Rose Consuegra Donaldo- Southwestern University
Aiyanah Jhen Santos Flores- PLM
Kzter Cedrick De Roma Gacula- University of the Northern Philippines- Vigan
Shirnyl Hannah Estember Magos- Silliman University
Ivan Luis Gamboa Martinez- UST
Erikka Blaze Merencillo Monredondo- Visayas State University-Baybay
Misaki Salalila Mukaijo- FEU- Manila
Rhainne Baring Pejante- Cebu Normal University (Cebu State College)
Fide Lynn Corpus Ragpala- Xavier University
Therese Mae Geromo Ursal- Velez College
Trisha Marie Hipol Velasquez- Trinity University of Asia
9. Troy Angelo Miguel B. Bisa- UST
Alyssa Nicole Buhay- Velez College
Marijo Cyrine Eden Cabunilas- Emilio Aguinaldo College Manila
Richelle Faith Dampil Cayabyab- Saint Louis University (SLU)
Charles Bacaycay Gabon- Samar State University
Patrice Danielle Lee Lim- Cebu Normal University (Cebu State College)
Amiel Benj Matt-Jai Ablanque Lopoz- San Pedro College- Davao City
Pert Henry Gabutin Mabaquiao- West Visayas State University- La Paz
Venisse Abecia Olarita- Xavier University
Lyra Monique Orbase Pelgone- Bicol University Legazpi
Charles Aubrey Cruz Picadizo- Trinity University of Asia
Nia Angeli Umipig Reyes- PLM
Alyssa Joyce Pelotenia Sandueta- Cebu Normal University (Cebu State College)
Jaslyn Claire Prado Suarez- Vellez College
10. Abdurahim Moh. Sali Abdulla- Western Mindanao State University- Zamboanga City
Julia Marie Valenzona Baltazar- UST
Julia Elloise Cassandra Cabonada Borbajo- Cebu Normal University (Cebu State College)
Paula Angela Vinluan Estepa- SLU
Maria Nika Mae Breis Garcia- Ateneo de Naga University
Jannah Kyra Jalando-On Javelona- West Visayas State University- La Paz
Melanie Shane Sibal Laroya- Angeles Foundation University
Jade Catherine Napoles Matuguinas- University of Southern Philippines
Shenny Gayle Molejon Muriel- Trinity University of Asia
Ma. Frances Regina Gamiao Paat- UST
The November 2023 PNLE was conducted in 19 testing centers all over the country.
First on the list of the top 10 performing schools were UST, Velez College, Cebu Doctors University, Angeles University Foundation, Silliman University, Xavier University, West Visayas State University- La Paz, University of the East Ramin Magsaysay Medical Center, Saint Paul University Dumaguete, Benguet State University-La Trinidad, Remedios T. Romualdez Medical Foundation, Ateneo De Davao University, Cebu Normal University (Cebu State College), Sacred Heart College of Lucena City Inc., New Era University, Negros Oriental State University (CVPC)-Dumaguete, and College of Maasin.
All of the examinees from the said schools have passed the PNLE.
Other top-performing schools were:
2. Pamantasan Ng Lungsod Ng Maynila
3. Central Mindanao University
4. Saint Louis University
5. Saint Paul University-Iloilo
6. Trinity University of Asia (Trinity-Qc)
Chinese General Hospital Colleges
7. Camarines Sur Polytechnic College-Nabua
8. Notre Dame of Marbel University
9. Saint Mary's University
10. Bicol University-Polangui
