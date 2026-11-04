13 power firms probed over outages

THE Visayas power grid was placed under yellow alert for one hour on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026, as the unavailability of major coal-fired power plants contributed to tighter supply conditions, according to the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP).

In an advisory, NGCP said the yellow alert would be in effect from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., with the grid having an available capacity of 2,799 megawatts (MW) against a projected peak demand of 2,586 MW.

As of Wednesday, 24 power plants were unavailable or operating at reduced capacities. Five were on forced outage this month, while 19 others were running on derated capacities, resulting in a combined 695.3 MW of capacity being unavailable to the grid.

The unavailability of major coal-fired power plants, including Therma Visayas Inc. Unit 2 and Palm Concepcion Power Corp., contributed to the yellow alert declaration.

A yellow alert is issued when the operating margin is insufficient to meet the grid’s contingency requirement, although available capacity remains higher than projected demand.

Amid recurring supply concerns, the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) has issued 24 show-cause orders (SCOs) against 13 generation companies (GenCos) whose generating units exceeded allowable outage limits under the commission’s reliability performance rules.

The orders, issued on Oct. 14, require the companies to explain their reported non-compliance with reliability performance standards, particularly the allowable Equivalent Unplanned Outage (EOU) limits for their generating units.

The ERC said the enforcement action forms part of its continuing assessment of power plant reliability amid recurring supply interruptions and high electricity prices, particularly in the Visayas and Mindanao.

The latest orders followed an earlier regulatory action on June 11, when the commission issued Notices of Non-Compliance with Order to Comply and Explain against 25 GenCos involving 48 generating units.

The notices required the companies to explain reported outage events and submit supporting documents. The ERC subsequently evaluated their responses and outage records against applicable reliability standards and allowable outage limits.

Based on its assessment, the commission proceeded with the issuance of the 24 SCOs against companies whose generating units were found to have exceeded the prescribed EOU limits.

The ERC said it has yet to receive the companies’ verified responses to the latest orders. It will evaluate their submissions and supporting documents before resolving the cases.

Appropriate penalties may be imposed if the evaluation establishes violations of prescribed reliability performance standards, it added.

The commission emphasized that enforcement proceedings must observe due process, with any penalties supported by evidence and applicable regulatory standards.

The ERC said it continues to monitor generating facilities and grid conditions to ensure compliance with reliability requirements and address concerns affecting electricity supply. / KOC