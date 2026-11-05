13 provincial lawyers handle over 170 cases

OVER 170 cases are being handled by at least 13 lawyers of the Cebu Provincial Legal Office (PLO), which is seeking to fill six vacant plantilla positions this November.

During the second day of the Cebu Provincial Government’s 2027 budget deliberations on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026, Provincial Board Member Celestino “Tining” Martinez III, chairman of the committee on budget and appropriations, asked about the number of cases being handled by the office, noting that local government units also rely on the PLO for legal assistance.

PLO lawyer Romielyn Macalinao said the office was handling more than 170 cases, explaining that the 13 lawyers prepare pleadings and represent the Provincial Government in legal proceedings.

However, documents requiring the PLO head’s signature must be signed by, Guillermo Ceniza.

Ceniza said the office was working to fill its six approved plantilla positions within November 2026.

“We’re in the process of filling up these slots. This month, we will be able to fill up that six slots,” he said.

Ceniza added that the office would need to fill additional positions in 2027 as part of efforts to establish a regular legal workforce.

As of now, the PLO has no regular lawyers, Ceniza said.

Personal laptops

Aside from staffing, the PLO raised the need to provide government-issued computers to its lawyers, who currently use their personal laptops for work.

Macalinao explained that the Capitol had restricted personal computers from accessing its Wi-Fi network following a cybersecurity incident in June.

Provincial Information and Communications Technology Office (ICTO) head Jeanette Saluba said the Provincial Government subsequently implemented a protocol prohibiting computers running operating systems below Windows 11 from connecting to its network.

Saluba said the restriction was imposed because Microsoft had stopped providing security support and patches for Windows 10, leaving computers running the operating system more vulnerable to cyberattacks.

The PLO has already procured desktop computers for its other personnel, with the next step being to provide government-issued computers to its lawyers.

Proposed budget

The PLO proposed a total budget of P31.9 million for 2027.

During the deliberations, Martinez questioned the office’s proposed P1.9-million allocation for office supplies, considering that it had an existing allocation of P1.8 million but had spent only P576,000 as of Sept. 30.

The remaining balance was more than P1.2 million.

Martinez asked why the office was seeking another P1.9 million for the same expense despite the substantial unspent balance.

Macalinao explained that the office was preparing for a renovation scheduled in November and December, with the project already awarded to a contractor.

She said part of the remaining allocation was being reserved for tables and chairs for the lawyers, as many of the existing furniture pieces had deteriorated through regular use.

She added that the office was postponing the furniture purchase until the renovation begins so procurement could be coordinated with the improvement works.

Martinez, however, clarified that the questioned allocation was generally intended for office supplies, including paper and other basic necessities, rather than renovation materials.

Provincial Budget Office head Danilo Rodas explained that under Commission on Audit guidelines, certain furniture and equipment costing P50,000 or less may be classified under maintenance and other operating expenses rather than capital outlay.

He said the P500,000 mentioned by the PLO was being reserved for tables and chairs, with the procurement potentially carried over to 2027 if the renovation is not completed within the year. / CDF