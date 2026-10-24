13 schools join taekwondo weigh-in for Minglanilla meet

Aljon N. Cabaguing / Immaculate Heart of Mary Academy

THIRTEEN schools participated in the taekwondo weigh-in on Tuesday, Oct. 20, at the Lipata Elementary School Social Hall in preparation for the Minglanilla Municipal Meet 2026 on Oct. 24.

The activity was led by Marjorie Palarion Narciso, assistant technical official for taekwondo, and other assigned technical officials to determine the athletes’ weight categories and ensure fair competition.

Narciso said the weigh-in helped match athletes with opponents in the appropriate weight categories. Officials also checked credentials and discussed competition guidelines with coaches during the solidarity meeting.

To ensure the athletes’ safety, organizers requested that a medical team remain on standby. Participants were also briefed on competition rules, their roles and the proper use of protective equipment.

Ruela Basergo, a taekwondo teacher-coach from Tubod National High School, identified limited funds and equipment, scheduling conflicts between classes and training, unfavorable weather and injury prevention as challenges in preparing athletes.

Despite these difficulties, Basergo said she hoped her athletes would demonstrate discipline, effort and sportsmanship. She added that beyond winning and qualifying for the Provincial Meet, athletes must represent their school with dignity and humility.

Ann Rafaela V. Gimenez, a Grade 10 student at Lipata National High School, said the athletes had maintained their weight and practiced disciplined eating habits. She said that after a month of training, their goals included winning gold medals and improving their performance.

Meanwhile, Jesh Lapay, a Grade 12 Stem A student and first-time participant from Immaculate Heart of Mary Academy, emphasized discipline, patience and proper body care during the preparation. Lapay described representing the school as an opportunity to showcase talent and make supporters proud.

Vinncenss Roger N. Briones, a taekwondo teacher-coach from Tulay National High School, said his nine athletes were preparing mentally, physically and emotionally for the competition. His team comprised four boys’ kyorugi athletes, three girls’ kyorugi athletes and two poomsae athletes.

Briones stressed that meeting weight requirements demonstrates an athlete’s discipline and respect for competition rules. He also emphasized balancing training with academic responsibilities.

Following the weigh-in, athletes were advised to rest and prepare for their respective events ahead of Saturday’s competition.

Narciso said officials looked forward to seeing the athletes demonstrate their skills and perform to the best of their abilities during Saturday’s competition. She encouraged the participants to remain focused, trust theirtraining and believe in themselves.