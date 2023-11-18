13 years of Rapollo Cebu's pioneer in the hip-hop scene

In the olden days of Cebu, a drinking spot at the back of the campus was where rap battles were held. Here, only a chosen few, the friends of friends, would gather under the veil of night to witness the raw power of lyrical sparring. It was 2010 and Cebu was a city that had yet to fully grasp a burgeoning form of artistic liberation until Rapollo introduced its fullest potential.
“In the past, we used to hold rap battles at a drinking spot behind our campus until one of the staff members at the establishment turned off all the lights. Those who witnessed our performances unexpectedly developed a liking for what we were doing. This prompted us to invite people from different schools to join us,” said John Leo Pornea, co-founder of RAPOLLO.
“It was a case of ‘if you know, you know’ there weren’t a lot of social media campaigns about the event. We were only in college during that time and did it because we appreciate the art,” said Clint “Tata’’ Castañeda, RAPOLLO co-founder.
The beginning
Inspired by FlipTop that also rose in popularity in 2010, RAPOLLO founders said their one distinct rule was to speak the language of their mother tongue which is Cebuano. This positioned RAPOLLO as the first Cebu battle league, attracting talents eyeing the FlipTop scene.
Looking back to where they started and after a string of mini events in 2010, RAPOLLO decided to formally host their first official rap battle by early 2011.
“My friend knows the bar owner and they were looking for an event to host at their bar. We received an invitation and accepted it right away. The event took place at Dos Tabos, with posters and online invites shared to spread the word,” said John Leo.
Tata mentioned that, even though they could only pull off one or two events a year, they wanted to make sure those occasions were a blast. By never forgetting Hip-Hop pillars such as MCing, DJing, Breaking and Graffiti, they ensured that artists and emcees no longer had to make the trek to Manila for exposure. This effectively dismantled the norms that had long dictated the path to recognition.
“The Hip-Hop set-up was really inspired by the Black community where it all started. There are distinctions unique to RAPOLLO, we followed our program and did alternating spaces for battle raps, music, breaking and more,” the two added.
Then, they collaborated with King Cobra Productions and combined efforts. They managed the rap battles, while the latter took charge of the musical side. This collaboration became a signature setup for RAPOLLO in their subsequent events.
Ticket to big dreams
Every artist had their unique style—one was all about the rap battles, while the other focused solely on the music. RAPOLLO, however, did more than just coexist; they built a tight-knit community.
As a result, aspiring talents from not only Cebu but also various regions across Visayas and Mindanao began submitting auditions, eager to showcase their 16-bar skills. Some even found direct connections to the RAPOLLO community.
While the demand increases and they make sure those truly deserving secure a spot at RAPOLLO, John Leo had one thing to say, “Don’t be discouraged. If it’s your time then it is your time.”
Tata agreed saying success doesn’t come overnight. Whether or not you secure a spot in RAPOLLO, dreams don’t end there.
Alaric Riam Yuson, the founder of FlipTop, known as “Anygma,” invited John Leo and Tata for an event in Cebu in 2014 called “Gubat 2.” This marked the beginning of RAPOLLO’s collaboration with Anygma, as he trusted RAPOLLO’s resources.
“Because we have so many connections in Cebu such as in logistics and suppliers, it was an easy collaboration with Anygma which we are grateful for because he trusted us,” said John Leo.
Beyond this, John Leo and Tata transcended the perception that RAPOLLO was merely a ticket to the grand stage of FlipTop. Their commitment was to the art itself.
Future of RAPOLLO
At the start, RAPOLLO was born with the passion and dedication of four individuals, among them Robby Ouano and MJ Palaubsanon, who, alongside John Leo and Tata, wholeheartedly invested their energy into the collective. Initially named APOLLO, they later introduced “RAP” into the prefix, thus giving rise to RAPOLLO as it’s known today. Until the two decided to embark on different paths.
In the wake of these transitions, John Leo and Tata stood as the torchbearers of the collective’s vision for a brighter future in the scene of local rap.
“Because if we leave, who’s going to support the Cebuano talents?” expressed John Leo.
They initiated various projects, including merchandise, to define their identity. Their efforts garnered such enthusiasm that fans began requesting RAPOLLO to produce their own t-shirts.
“In 2016, John Leo and I had to pull out from our pockets to start designing and producing a shirt. We also want our own brand of identity and did not expect the support of our community. It wasn’t planned and we are very thankful for people who wholeheartedly support it, even those outside Cebu,” said Tata.
Soon, the two hope to see RAPOLLO growing into a full-fledged production that can better support the dreams of so many Hip-Hop enthusiasts in the VisMin region. This is a step forward of just doing it for the appreciation of art. This time, John Leo and Tata are set to make RAPOLLO’s platform more accessible.
“We used to think that we only do it because we are having fun. But when we go to other places, people start asking us where they could see events for RAPOLLO. This is when we realized that we really need to step up and evolve,” said Tata.
Now, RAPOLLO is gearing up for various events, including their upcoming “Dumuduong,” which they will host across different regions, bringing with them artists, emcees, and even those attempting to break into mainstream music. Hip-Hop continues to be a top genre on a global scale.
After 13 years, RAPOLLO’s vision is to persist in expanding their authentic love for the art, culture, and the dreams of those they champion. Their humble beginnings drive them to defy conventions continually, leaving an enduring legacy for the future of Hip-Hop in the Philippines.