13 years of Rapollo Cebu's pioneer in the hip-hop scene

In the olden days of Cebu, a drinking spot at the back of the campus was where rap battles were held. Here, only a chosen few, the friends of friends, would gather under the veil of night to witness the raw power of lyrical sparring. It was 2010 and Cebu was a city that had yet to fully grasp a burgeoning form of artistic liberation until Rapollo introduced its fullest potential.

“In the past, we used to hold rap battles at a drinking spot behind our campus until one of the staff members at the establishment turned off all the lights. Those who witnessed our performances unexpectedly developed a liking for what we were doing. This prompted us to invite people from different schools to join us,” said John Leo Pornea, co-founder of RAPOLLO.

“It was a case of ‘if you know, you know’ there weren’t a lot of social media campaigns about the event. We were only in college during that time and did it because we appreciate the art,” said Clint “Tata’’ Castañeda, RAPOLLO co-founder.

The beginning

Inspired by FlipTop that also rose in popularity in 2010, RAPOLLO founders said their one distinct rule was to speak the language of their mother tongue which is Cebuano. This positioned RAPOLLO as the first Cebu battle league, attracting talents eyeing the FlipTop scene.

Looking back to where they started and after a string of mini events in 2010, RAPOLLO decided to formally host their first official rap battle by early 2011.

“My friend knows the bar owner and they were looking for an event to host at their bar. We received an invitation and accepted it right away. The event took place at Dos Tabos, with posters and online invites shared to spread the word,” said John Leo.

Tata mentioned that, even though they could only pull off one or two events a year, they wanted to make sure those occasions were a blast. By never forgetting Hip-Hop pillars such as MCing, DJing, Breaking and Graffiti, they ensured that artists and emcees no longer had to make the trek to Manila for exposure. This effectively dismantled the norms that had long dictated the path to recognition.

“The Hip-Hop set-up was really inspired by the Black community where it all started. There are distinctions unique to RAPOLLO, we followed our program and did alternating spaces for battle raps, music, breaking and more,” the two added.

Then, they collaborated with King Cobra Productions and combined efforts. They managed the rap battles, while the latter took charge of the musical side. This collaboration became a signature setup for RAPOLLO in their subsequent events.

Ticket to big dreams

Every artist had their unique style—one was all about the rap battles, while the other focused solely on the music. RAPOLLO, however, did more than just coexist; they built a tight-knit community.

As a result, aspiring talents from not only Cebu but also various regions across Visayas and Mindanao began submitting auditions, eager to showcase their 16-bar skills. Some even found direct connections to the RAPOLLO community.

While the demand increases and they make sure those truly deserving secure a spot at RAPOLLO, John Leo had one thing to say, “Don’t be discouraged. If it’s your time then it is your time.”

Tata agreed saying success doesn’t come overnight. Whether or not you secure a spot in RAPOLLO, dreams don’t end there.

Alaric Riam Yuson, the founder of FlipTop, known as “Anygma,” invited John Leo and Tata for an event in Cebu in 2014 called “Gubat 2.” This marked the beginning of RAPOLLO’s collaboration with Anygma, as he trusted RAPOLLO’s resources.

“Because we have so many connections in Cebu such as in logistics and suppliers, it was an easy collaboration with Anygma which we are grateful for because he trusted us,” said John Leo.

Beyond this, John Leo and Tata transcended the perception that RAPOLLO was merely a ticket to the grand stage of FlipTop. Their commitment was to the art itself.

Future of RAPOLLO