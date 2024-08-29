137 tanods deputized for traffic enforcement

TO BOLSTER local traffic management, 137 barangay tanods from 27 barangays in Mandaue City have been officially deputized to issue citation tickets to erring motorists.

The formal deputization ceremony took place on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024.

Edwin Jumao-as, head of the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (Team), led the distribution of identification cards to the members of the Barangay Task Force.

This initiative is part of the City Government’s efforts to decentralize traffic management and increase enforcement presence across the city.

“These 137 tanods have been selected from among five representatives of each barangay in the city,” Jumao-as said in Cebuano during a press conference.

The tanods now have the authority to apprehend and penalize individuals who violate traffic laws within their respective barangays, a responsibility previously limited to city traffic enforcers.

The selection process involved collaboration with barangay captains, who recommended suitable candidates.

Selected tanods underwent a one-day orientation and training session covering traffic violations, regulations, and strategies for dealing with violators.

“One of the challenges we have identified is that traffic violators often do not respect tanods because they perceive them as lacking authority,” Jumao-as said.

“This has been frustrating for many barangay tanods who felt powerless in enforcing order on the streets. With this new mandate, they now have the ‘teeth’ needed to perform their duties effectively,” he added.

The expanded role of these tanods is expected to increase traffic law enforcement, particularly in areas where violations are most common.

By implementing a more localized approach, the city aims to address traffic issues more promptly and effectively.

However, the deputized tanods’ authority to issue citation tickets is limited to their respective barangays, according to Jumao-as.

Jumao-as said he is confident that this initiative will lead to improved compliance with traffic rules and regulations throughout Mandaue City.

A similar move also happened in Lapu-Lapu City this month.

The City Traffic Management System (CTMS) has started deputizing barangay tanods to help issue citation tickets and enforce traffic laws.

CTMS deployed at least five barangay tanods—all former traffic enforcers—to Barangay Bankal earlier this month. / CAV