13th Mayor Kirk Asis opens today in Bayugan City

THE cash-rich Mayor Kirk Asis Open Invitational basketball tournament kicks off today in Bayugan City with some of the best collegiate teams competing for the P300,000 top prize.

Organized by Van Halen Parmis for the 13th straight year, this year’s edition will have the Emilio Aguinaldo College Generals, Adamson University Soaring Falcons, University of Perpetual Health Atlas, San Beda Red Lions and the University of the Visayas Green Lancers.

The teams, which will enjoy free air fare, food and accommodation for the duration of the tournament, will play a single round robin with the top two advancing to the championship and the bottom two fighting for third.

Aside from bragging rights, the champion will earn P300,000, while the losing finalist takes home P200,000. The third placer earns a cool P150,000, while the fourth placer will pocket P100,000. The last place team will not also go home empty handed as it will pocket P75,000. /ML