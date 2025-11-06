14 fatalities in Mandaue due to Tino

MANDAUE City Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano confirmed on Thursday, November 6, 2025, that the number of reported fatalities in Mandaue City has increased to 14, following the aftermath of Typhoon Tino.

He said that based on the latest report from the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO), all the recovered bodies have already been accounted for.

“As of yesterday, November 5, 2025, we had 12 reported casualties. Today, November 6, the number has risen to 14,” the mayor said.

He clarified, however, that not all the fatalities are residents of Mandaue City.

“Out of the 14 casualties, seven have been identified as residents of Cebu City and not from Mandaue,” Ouano said.

The remaining seven bodies are still unidentified, and authorities are continuing their verification and identification efforts.

Ouano said the Mandaue City Police Office and local responders have been working tirelessly to assist in identifying the victims and ensure that their families are properly informed.

“Our police are continuously assisting in the identification process,” he said. “I also want to make sure that we release only accurate and verified information to the public. I don’t want to give figures that are not correct or reports that are uncertain.”

The mayor emphasized that local authorities are being careful and deliberate in confirming details before making them public to avoid misinformation and unnecessary panic.

He added that updates will be released once all the bodies are officially identified and verified.

“We are still waiting for confirmation and identification of the remaining victims,” he said. “We want to be responsible in the information we share because these are lives lost, we owe it to their families to be accurate.”

As of now, the Mandaue City Government continues to coordinate with nearby localities, particularly Cebu City, to assist in cross-verifying the identities of the victims and provide proper assistance to the affected families. (ABC)