14-year-old boy drowns in Liloan, Cebu

A MINOR boy drowned while swimming in Sitio Suba, Barangay Poblacion, Liloan, northern Cebu at 10:40 a.m. on Friday, October 4, 2024.

The victim was identified as a certain Zaijan, a 14-year-old grade 9 student from Barangay Cotcot of the said municipality.

Investigation conducted by the Liloan police under station commander Major Charlie Santiago, revealed that Zaijan was playing basketball with friends at 5 in the morning when they made the decision to go swimming in Barangay Suba.

Upon arriving there, Zaijan jumped from Suba bridge into the water.

However, he reportedly swam into the area of the sea where the whirlpool is situated, causing him to drown.

Zaijan’s body was retrieved by the Bantay Dagat personnel.

He was then brought to the Danao City Hospital, where he was declared on arrival by attending physician. (DVG)