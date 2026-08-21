14-year-old student found carrying pistol in Cebu school

A 14-YEAR-OLD Grade 9 student was found carrying a pistol at Lut-od National High School in Pinamungajan, Cebu, at around 3:50 p.m. on Thursday, August 20, 2026.

According to police, the student, a resident of Purok Santol, was under the care of his grandmother. His mother works in Cebu City while his father is in Manila.

The incident was discovered when the student's class adviser, teacher Gliecia Mae Ig-agao, was inspecting students' bags and found the firearm inside the teenager's bag.

The teacher immediately contacted the Pinamungajan Municipal Police Station and turned over the firearm. Police also initiated intervention for the minor.

Personnel from the Women and Children Protection Desk responded to assist and handle the case, given that the student is only 14 years old. (AYB)