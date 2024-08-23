15 barangays with ASF in Cebu City? Not true, says DVMF

THE Cebu City veterinarian has debunked information that 15 barangays in the city have confirmed African Swine Fever (ASF) cases this year.

Alice Utlang of the Department of Veterinary Medicine and Fisheries (DVMF) told SunStar Cebu on Friday, August 23, that there are only three barangays in the city with ASF confirmed cases. These barangays are Babag, Bonbon, and Pulangbato.

She stressed, however, that the spread of the disease in these barangays is already under control.

Utlang’s statement was in contrast to circulating memorandum from the Talisay City Livestock and Poultry Center dated August 1, 2024, a copy of which was obtained by SunStar Cebu. The memorandum stated that there are 15 barangays with confirmed ASF.

In the memorandum, officer-in-charge of the Talisay City Veterinarian Ma. Christine Hope Dejadena said that Barangay Tisa, Budlaan, Bulacao, Busay, Adlaon, Cambinocot, San Jose, Pit-os, Paril, Kalunasan, Pulangbato, Toong, Malubog, Mabini, and Agsungot in Cebu City have confirmed ASF cases.

Utlang said the information from Talisay City was incorrect, as the list refers to the 2023 confirmed and suspected ASF cases.

She stressed that there are no reported or monitored cases of ASF in most of these barangays mentioned as of 2024.

She also said that if not corrected, such information will result in confusion and panic among hog raisers in the upland barangays of the city.

It might also result in hog traders exploiting the situation and purchase live swine from these farmers at a low price from the usual farmgate prices, Utlang said.

Utlang said the DVMF continues with its intensified surveillance and monitoring measures, as well as constant information and education drive with hog farmers to curb the disease. (EHP)