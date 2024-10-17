15 Cebu exporters join Manila fame

CEBU will have strong representation at this year’s Manila FAME, with 15 exporters from Cebu’s Gifts, Toys, and Houseware (GTH) Foundation participating in the prestigious event from Oct. 17 to 19, 2024, at the World Trade Center in Metro Manila.

Their world-class and innovative products will be featured in a specially curated exhibit at the Cebu-GTH Pavilion.

The Cebu-based companies participating include 33 Point 3 Exports, Inc., Arden Classic Inc., Art N’ Nature Manufacturing Corp., Bon-ace Fashion Tools, Inc., Calape Crafts, Cebu Homecraft Consolidated, Inc., Cebu Philcrafttraders, Inc., Dierde Export Trading, Finale Furniture and Home Accessories, Mano Arts Corp., Maranga Furniture Manufacturing, Real Imagination Home and Garden Furnishings, Rei Handi Global Corp., R & S Handicraft Manufacturing and Wagas Crafts/Ukulele.

Department of Trade and Industry-Central Visayas (DTI 7) Director Ma. Elena Arbon said that Manila Fame 2024 showcases Filipino creativity, with Cebu’s exporters playing a key role in demonstrating the region’s innovation and craftsmanship.

“The Cebu-GTH Pavilion will exhibit how our local companies turn raw materials into extraordinary products that appeal to both local and global consumers,” she said.

She said that visitors to the Cebu-GTH Pavilion will experience a unique island-inspired setting, with each exhibitor presenting their story through thoughtfully arranged displays.

“The pavilion’s curator has designed the space with a focus on rhythm and flow, ensuring that every product – from finely crafted furniture to fashion accessories – is presented in a way that reflects the spirit of reimagination,” she added.

“We’re excited about how this year’s theme aligns with Cebu’s strengths. Many of our exhibitors have been pushing the boundaries of design, using sustainable materials and combining them with cutting-edge techniques,” said Dr. Ronaldo “Bong” Salazar, chief executive officer of Finali Furniture and Home Accessories. “It’s a chance to show the world the best of Cebu.”

DTI 7 is supporting the 15 GTH exhibitors through the Tatak Pinoy Industrial Policy Program under the Tatak Pinoy Act. This comprehensive assistance allows Cebuano businesses to present products that fuse tradition, craftsmanship, and modern design.

The support includes technical and logistical assistance, covering booth rental, freight costs, and professional booth design and curation services, ensuring these enterprises are well-prepared to make an impact at the event.

“We are thrilled to support Cebu’s exporters in showcasing their creativity and products on a global stage at Manila Fame,” said Arbon. “This event offers an excellent opportunity for our local companies to gain international exposure, build new partnerships and strengthen their brands in an increasingly competitive global market.”

This year’s Manila Fame, with the theme “Reimagination,” will celebrate the creativity of Filipino designers as they transform local raw materials into artistic and functional pieces. The event will feature over 250 exhibitors from across the country, presenting fresh perspectives on home furnishings, fashion and lifestyle products.

Since 1983, Manila Fame has been a leading platform for promoting Filipino design globally, supporting the growth of Philippine MSMEs, and showcasing the nation’s rich artisanal heritage.

As a member of the Union des Foires Internationales, the event enjoys global recognition and draws thousands of buyers, designers, and industry professionals worldwide.

“Buyers from around the globe are encouraged to visit the Cebu-GTH Pavilion to explore an exciting array of high-quality products that seamlessly blend tradition and innovation. This is a one-of-a-kind opportunity to form new business partnerships while experiencing the finest of Cebuano craftsmanship firsthand,” said Arbon. / KOC