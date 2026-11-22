FIFTEEN dependents of government workers and pensioners in Cebu have gained technical skills in automotive servicing that could help them secure employment, generate income or establish small businesses under a government training initiative.

The graduates completed the pioneering Cebu batch of the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS)–Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda) Skills Partnership Program, which provides technical-vocational training to qualified dependents of GSIS members and pensioners.

They were recognized on Nov. 11, 2026, during the Padayon sa Ginhawa graduation and culmination ceremony in Maribago, Lapu-Lapu City.

Under the partnership, GSIS allows its members and pensioners to nominate qualified dependents for training, while Tesda provides the technical expertise and hands-on instruction.

GSIS president and general manager Wick Veloso said the program aims to extend the benefits of government service beyond members and pensioners by equipping their families with practical and marketable skills.

He encouraged the graduates to use their training to pursue employment, gain work experience, undergo further skills development or establish their own automotive servicing businesses.

GSIS Trustee Rolando Toledo, meanwhile, said the program’s success should be measured by its ability to translate training into employment, income and improved living conditions for beneficiaries.

He emphasized that government programs should be evaluated based on their lasting impact rather than simply the number of participants who complete them.

One of the beneficiaries, Alfredo Rosello Jr., was nominated by his wife, GSIS member Jocelyn Rosello. He pursued the training partly to learn how to properly maintain their family vehicle.

Alfredo said the experience reinforced the importance of continuous learning and pursuing personal interests regardless of age.

The GSIS–Tesda partnership seeks to strengthen the financial resilience of government workers’ and pensioners’ families by providing access to skills development and livelihood opportunities. / KOC