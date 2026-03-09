15 injured in Naga City after sedan slams into parked multicab

A VIOLENT car crash in Barangay Tuyan, Naga City, left 15 people injured on Monday morning, March 9, 2026.

The accident happened around 9 a.m. when a sedan suddenly veered off course and smashed into a parked passenger multicab.

A sudden impact

The multicab, driven by Ranulfo Torres, was parked and picking up passengers on the Naga–Basak route when it was struck by a sedan (plate NIH 7173). The force of the collision was so strong that the multicab flipped over, pinning five bystanders who were waiting for a ride to Cebu City.

First responders rushed to the scene to rescue the victims. While many were taken to nearby hospitals, those in critical condition had to be transferred to larger medical facilities for specialized care.

Driver claims mechanical failure

The driver of the sedan, 42-year-old Willjun Calago of Barangay Apas, Cebu City, is currently under hospital arrest. He told police investigators that his steering wheel suddenly locked while he was trying to overtake another car.

“I tried to overtake, sir, but I couldn’t recover the steering wheel because it locked,” Calago said in Cebuano. “I couldn’t bring it back to my side. It was really my fault because I just went straight and couldn’t control it anymore.”

While Calago denied speeding or falling asleep, police officials noted that the severe damage to the vehicles suggests the sedan was traveling at a high speed.

List of the injured

Police have identified the victims involved in the crash, which include passengers from both vehicles and bystanders:

* Children: Kiffer Alvarez (2), Natte John Gabriel Calago (5), Kryle Alvarez (6), Krostoff Alvarez (11), and Athena Faye Avila (16).

* Adults: Phoebe Manliquez (30), Reynaldo Abaquita (36), Jomar Cabalquinto (48), Danilo Bacus (61), Josephine Calago (65), William Calago (66), and Zaldy Secretaria (67).

* Others: Eddie Niño Alabi (23) and Mary Lariosa Antonino.

Police investigation underway

Police Lieutenant Colonel Dexter Calacar, chief of the Naga City Police Station, confirmed that an investigation is ongoing. Calago faces charges of reckless imprudence resulting in multiple physical injuries and property damage.

Authorities are urging all drivers on the National Highway to exercise extreme caution and avoid speeding to prevent similar tragedies. (AYB)