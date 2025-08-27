15 songs for the ultimate 'Taylor Swift' wedding playlist

Since her teenage years, Taylor Swift has been the soundtrack to every young girl dreaming of fairy tales and happily-ever-afters. Taylor’s lyrics have always spoken of first loves, heartbreaks and the longing for that perfect soulmate. As she transitioned from a country prodigy to the pop sensation she is today, Taylor’s songs have never stopped resonating with her fans. But alongside the romantic ballads, her dating life — often scrutinized by the public — has been filled with challenges and controversies, many of which were undeserved.

Yet, through it all, Taylor never lost her love for love. Now, after two years of dating NFL star Travis Kelce, Taylor’s personal fairytale has taken a beautiful turn: she’s engaged! The news broke the internet on Aug. 27, 2025 (PH time).

As we wait to see what love songs will emerge from this chapter of her life, one thing is certain: they will be just as beautiful and heartfelt as ever.

In the meantime, here are 15 of the best Taylor Swift songs that would make the perfect soundtrack for any wedding:

“Lover” – Lover (2019)

This song is the ultimate romantic declaration. With its soft melody and lyrics like “Can I go where you go?” It’s an ideal first dance song for couples who want to celebrate their ‘I dos.’

“Enchanted” – Speak Now (2010)

Everyone feels like a little girl again when they listen to this song. The magic and wonder of falling in love come alive in “Enchanted.” With the lyrics “All I can say is, I was enchanted to meet you,” it’s a powerful way to express how someone can make you love-struck. Perfect for a wedding that feels like a fairy tale.

“You Belong With Me” – Fearless (2008)

Fans always point out how Taylor went from the bleachers to being with her football star boyfriend, and this song embodies that journey. This song is also for those who believe in love stories that grow from friendship; this upbeat anthem is playful and reminds us that love often blooms when we least expect it.

“Everything Has Changed” (feat. Ed Sheeran) – Red (2012)

What a cute song to slow dance to! When Taylor and Ed sing together in “Everything Has Changed,” their voices harmonize as though they’re narrating a love story that has only just begun yet feels like it’s always been. It’s ideal for couples who’ve been through ups and downs together and emerged stronger and more in love.

“Mine” – Speak Now (2010)

For couples who want to look back at the beautiful challenges they’ve overcome—like paying bills and waiting tables—“Mine” tells the story of a love that flourishes despite challenges. It’s perfect for couples who want a song that represents the journey of love.

“Invisible String” – Folklore (2020)

For couples who believe fate brought them together, “Invisible String” is a tender, reflective song about the forces that tie two people together over time. It’s perfect for a slow dance or an intimate ceremony moment.

“Paper Rings” – Lover (2019)

Taylor may have gotten her million-carat ring, but “Paper Rings” is a fun, upbeat song about choosing love even when it’s imperfect. This is a great addition to your wedding playlist to bring energy and joy to the reception or after-party.

“Willow” – Evermore (2020)

“I’m begging for you to take my hand. Wreck my plans. That’s my man.” What a beautiful line to express how we can be carefree and vulnerable with the person we love. “Willow” is a dreamy declaration about being enchanted by love, making it ideal for a first dance or as background music for pre-wedding videos.

“New Year’s Day” – Reputation (2017)

A quiet, intimate song about staying together through all of life’s ups and downs. “New Year’s Day” is perfect for couples who want to emphasize the quiet, everyday moments that truly matter.

“Fearless” – Fearless (2008)

Anything from this album evokes the feeling of love as an innocent, exciting adventure. “Fearless” is all about taking a leap of faith in love. It’s ideal for couples who want to celebrate their bold, adventurous love story.

“Sweet Nothing” – Midnights (2022)

A soft and tender love song, “Sweet Nothing” captures the feeling of pure, unspoken love and contentment. With lyrics like “I find myself runnin’ home to your sweet nothings,” this intimate track is perfect for couples who want to express the simple, deep beauty of being together without drama or complication.

“Begin Again” – Red (2012)

A song about starting fresh in love, “Begin Again” is perfect for couples who have found new hope in each other after past heartbreaks. Its soft melody and uplifting lyrics make it ideal for a hopeful moment in the ceremony or reception.

“The Archer” – Lover (2019)

A delicate and vulnerable song, “The Archer” explores self-doubt and the desire to be loved and understood. It’s perfect for couples who have been on a personal growth journey together, learning and evolving in each other’s arms.

“Ours” - Speak Now (2010)

“Ours” is a love declaration wrapped in simplicity, with lyrics like “The jury’s out, but my choice is you.” Through the mundane moments of life and the disapproval of outsiders, this song speaks to the quiet, steadfast love that persists despite it all.

“So High School” – The Tortured Poets Department (2024)

And finally, the most recent addition to Taylor’s ever-growing romance anthology—“So High School.” With lyrics like “No one’s ever had me, not like you,” this playful, giddy track reflects the joy of finding the kind of love that makes you feel young, excited, and safe. This is also the same song used by Taylor and Travis in their joint Instagram post announcing their engagement.