ONLY the bulk water project in Moalboal town was supplying water when state auditors inspected 16 projects for which the Cebu Provincial Government had paid P879.32 million.

In Santander, more than two years had passed since the town’s project was completed on Dec. 31, 2023. Its water was supposed to come from a separate project in Samboan, but work there remained unfinished when the Samboan contract was terminated on Sept. 16, 2025. That left Santander with a completed facility and no water to distribute.

The Commission on Audit (COA) documented the problem in its 2025 audit report after inspections on Nov. 17, 2025, and Jan. 28, 2026.

State auditors said the 16 projects had a combined contract cost of P2.556 billion. Of the amount the province had paid, P56.88 million, or 6.5 percent, went to the operating Moalboal project. The other P822.44 million went to 15 projects that had yet to deliver water.

The Province funded the projects from 2021 to 2025, a period that began under then-governor Gwendolyn Garcia. Her successor, Gov. Pamela Baricuatro, took office on June 30, 2025, before the first inspection.

Completed facilities stood idle

Alcoy faced much the same problem as Santander. Its completed facility depended on water from Boljoon, where the contract had been terminated. In Boljoon, auditors found two unfinished water tanks and an incomplete treatment plant. Steel reinforcements had begun to rust.

In Barili, the obstacle was a permit. Construction on the Cluster B project was complete, but the Provincial Engineering Office had difficulty securing a permit from the National Water Resources Board. The issue involved a usufruct agreement covering the right to use the treatment plant site.

That obstacle persisted months after the inspections. As of Sept. 8, SunStar Cebu reported that the Provincial Waterworks Office was still awaiting final permit approvals to put Cluster B into service.

Work stopped at different stages

In Malabuyoc, the project was 86.77 percent complete when auditors inspected it. Treatment and distribution facilities were in place, but the plant had no electricity. A contract suspension pending administrative review and the revocation of the contractor’s license further delayed completion.

Work was also suspended in San Fernando and Dalaguete. In Dalaguete’s mountain barangays, some pipes had been laid while others remained at the contractor’s storage area. Work was on hold pending a review by the governor’s office.

Five contracts had been terminated or were undergoing termination proceedings. These covered projects in Argao, Boljoon, Barili, Alegria and Samboan. In Argao, pipeline work stopped after delays led to the termination of the contract. Auditors found unfinished structures at the water source and a partially built concrete tank.

Alegria’s project was 18.59 percent complete. Water tanks were in place, but the treatment facility remained unfinished and distribution pipes lay exposed. Contract termination proceedings were underway after the contractor’s license was revoked.

Even where work was ongoing, some installations needed protection. Auditors found unfinished or unsecured components in Barili, Moalboal, Oslob and Tabogon. In Oslob, unconnected pipes lay exposed to the weather, increasing the risk that they would corrode before they could carry water.

Service after the inspections

By September 2026, Moalboal’s operating system was supplying three million liters of water a day, SunStar Cebu reported. At a Nov. 11 Provincial Board (PB) budget hearing, provincial waterworks chief Aldrin Barade said the system had generated P34.35 million in revenue from January through October.

Barili’s status was less clear. On Nov. 11, published reports said that Barade had identified an operating treatment plant in Barili where delivery trucks could refill. Days later, the Capitol was speeding up work on another Barili plant and on facilities in Malabuyoc, Oslob and Tabogon. Neither report identified the operating plant as Cluster B or confirmed that Cluster B had begun supplying households.

At the PB budget hearing, Barade said the province expected to complete three more water systems in 2027, one each in Barili, Malabuyoc and Tabogon.

Getting water to communities

COA called for a review of all 16 projects funded through the province’s 20 percent Development Fund. It urged the Provincial Engineering Office and the Provincial Planning and Development Office to determine which projects could be brought into service and set a timetable for each.

Completed and nearly completed facilities should come first, state auditors said. That would mean working with local governments and water districts to secure outstanding permits, settle land-use issues and arrange power connections. Where construction remained on hold, COA called for inspections and maintenance to keep unfinished structures from deteriorating.

For future projects, COA urged the province to settle those questions before approving construction. Where one town would depend on another for water, as Santander depended on Samboan, the province should first establish that the source could supply the proposed facility. / CDF