15-year-old boy nabbed for allegedly trying to rape a girl

A 15-YEAR-OLD boy was rescued and turned over to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) after he allegedly attempted to rape a nine-year-old girl at around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, in Dalaguete town, southern Cebu.

The offender worked as a houseboy.

The names of both the offender and the victim are withheld for being minors.

According to Police Staff Sergeant Lowelyn Lim, chief of the Dalaguete Police Station's Women and Children's Protection Desk, the grandma told the victim to rouse her aunt, who was sleeping upstairs.

But the houseboy grabbed the girl as she went upstairs and took off her clothes.

The incident was discovered when the grandma followed suit.

The offender ran downstairs, but he was pursued, caught, and given over to the police.

"Pero ang apuhan akto sab nga miapas ug misaka sa balay. Naabtan ni lola nga gihuboan na ang bata," Lim said.

(But the grandmother followed suit, went upstairs, and saw the child being undressed).

The boy confessed to the crime when questioned by the police.

After going through an inquest, he was turned over to the DSWD. (GPL, TPT)