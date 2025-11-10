15-year-old from Cebu rescues over 50 people during Typhoon Tino

AGE has nothing to do with courage.

That’s what 15-year-old Jayboy Magdadaro, a World Vision sponsored child from Liloan, Cebu, showed everyone during Typhoon Tino (Kalmaegi).

When heavy rain and floods hit his town, Jayboy didn’t think twice.

With only a salbabida (lifebuoy) and a small boat, he went out into the strong waters to rescue people: children, pregnant women, and the elderly. He saved more than 50 lives from drowning.

From morning until afternoon, Jayboy kept going back and forth, helping stranded families reach safety even as the flood carried away houses and debris.

It was a scary and exhausting day, but Jayboy didn’t stop because he cared deeply for his neighbors.

Even before the typhoon, Jayboy was already helping his community as a youth volunteer in the Sangguniang Kabataan (SK).

His courage during the storm showed the kind of heart he has. He has shown how he is shaped by years of service, compassion, and faith.

Since October, World Vision has been assisting families in Cebu affected by the recent 6.9-magnitude earthquake, reaching 8,297 individuals across three municipalities and 33 barangays.

The organization also operates in 14 Area Programmes in the Visayas. Among the nearly 22,000 children and families assisted in Visayas, Jayboy is one of them.

As a World Vision sponsored child, Jayboy reflects what every sponsored child can become. He is caring, brave, and ready to make a difference.

When survivors tried to thank him with money, he refused, saying he just wanted to help.

Now, Jayboy’s story has captured the hearts of thousands online. Photos and videos of his rescue have gone viral, with people calling him a “hero” for his selfless courage.

He reminded us all that heroes don’t always wear capes.

Sometimes, they’re World Vision children with big hearts, a smile, and a salbabida (lifebuoy).

World Vision celebrates Jayboy and every young person proving that courage and compassion can change lives even in the darkest storms. (PR)